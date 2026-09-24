55 Days Of Searching End In Heartbreak: Mother Performs Last Rites For Missing Son With Statue

Emotional goodbye after 55 days of search

Fisherman Gautham Krishna went missing after a boat sank in Neendakara, Kollam district, Kerala. His family has finally given up hope. Mother Reshma waited for 55 days for her son to return. She has now performed his last rites at home. Rescue teams never found Gautham's body. So, the family made a wooden statue that looked like him and completed the final rituals.

Family lost father and husband in the same tragedy

Gautham Krishna went missing when his fishing boat capsized. Reports say his father and another family member also died in this exact same tragedy. Rescue teams ran a massive search operation for Gautham. But they could not find his body.

Mother protested outside the police station

Mother Reshma earlier protested outside the local police station. She accused the officials of not doing enough to find her son. Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Union Minister Suresh Gopi intervened after this. Officials intensified the search operation. But they still found no clues about Gautham.

Mother fought till the very end

Mother Reshma fought hard to find Gautham Krishna. She staged a protest outside the police station and demanded a better search operation. Officials stepped in and continued the search. But 55 days passed with no news of Gautham. The hope of his return slowly faded away. Mother Reshma then took a very tough decision. She accepted him as dead and performed his last rites using a wooden statue. This tragedy has completely broken the family, as Reshma also lost her husband and her father in the same accident.

Last rites for a wooden statue

Days passed by and the hope of Gautham's return died down. Reshma then got a wooden figure made. It looked just like Gautham. She treated this wooden doll as her son and performed all the final rituals.

A tearful goodbye

Family members placed the wooden statue on the funeral pyre and cremated it. Mother Reshma could not even see her son's body one last time. This goodbye was extremely painful for her. She accepted the bitter truth that Gautham is no more and completed the final rites after a long 55-day wait.