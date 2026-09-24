Report Highlights Challenges In Preserving Artists' Legacies

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new report from the, titled“Creating Future Memory,” examines the systemic challenges that determine which artists are remembered and how their legacies are preserved. The 80-page document, published on, incorporatesfrom artists, family members, curators, and other arts professionals.

Among those contributing to the report is Mikiko Ino, president and director of the New York-based nonprofit KinoSaito. Ino recalled a sentiment often expressed by her late husband, abstract painter and KinoSaito co-founder Kikuo Saito.“Kikuo always said there are two deaths: the first is physical, and the second is when nobody talks about you,” Ino stated.“I decided to never give him the second death.”

The report, co-authored by the Foundation's Director of Artist Programs Solana Chehtman and art writer Sharon Mizota, identifies three core issues facing those managing artist legacies: insufficient access to knowledge, limited funding and resources, and inadequate coordination and collaboration. This research builds upon the Foundation's long-running Creative a Living Legacy (CALL) program, which began in 2007.

Chehtman characterized the current state of artist legacy planning systems as“deeply underdeveloped, underfunded, and oftentimes completely inaccessible to artists [and professionals] working outside the mainstream.”

Source: Hyperallergic