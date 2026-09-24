Report Highlights Challenges In Preserving Artists' Legacies
Among those contributing to the report is Mikiko Ino, president and director of the New York-based nonprofit KinoSaito. Ino recalled a sentiment often expressed by her late husband, abstract painter and KinoSaito co-founder Kikuo Saito.“Kikuo always said there are two deaths: the first is physical, and the second is when nobody talks about you,” Ino stated.“I decided to never give him the second death.”
The report, co-authored by the Foundation's Director of Artist Programs Solana Chehtman and art writer Sharon Mizota, identifies three core issues facing those managing artist legacies: insufficient access to knowledge, limited funding and resources, and inadequate coordination and collaboration. This research builds upon the Foundation's long-running Creative a Living Legacy (CALL) program, which began in 2007.
Chehtman characterized the current state of artist legacy planning systems as“deeply underdeveloped, underfunded, and oftentimes completely inaccessible to artists [and professionals] working outside the mainstream.”
Source: Hyperallergic
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