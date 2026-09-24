German Artists Arrested At Louvre For Affixing Canvases Near Mona Lisa

MENAFN - USA Art News) Two German artists were arrested onat theinafter they attached two canvases to a wall in the, the room housing Leonardo da Vinci's. Police stated the individuals used sticky tape to secure the works, each measuring approximately

One of the artworks depicted one of the detained artists dressed in a suit of armor, while the other showed both artists alongside a woman. According to the news organization Agence France Presse, the pair were initially detained by Louvre security before local police were called. The suspects, whose identities were withheld in accordance with French privacy laws and identified only by their first names and the initial of their surnames, informed authorities that their action was a prank carried out for enjoyment.

The Mona Lisa, which is protected behind glass, sustained no damage during the incident, although minor damage to the wall was reported. The artists are expected to appear in court once the museum has evaluated the damage and filed a formal complaint. This incident represents another, albeit minor, embarrassment for the Louvre. It follows a daylight theft nearly a year ago of $102 million worth of crown jewels, which remain unrecovered and led to the resignation of then-director Laurence des Cars. The incident also occurs as European cultural institutions are on high alert due to an increase in violent museum-related crimes.

We previously reported:

Two German nationals were arrested at the Louvre after attaching two paintings to the walls near the Mona Lisa, telling police it was“for fun.”

Source: Artforum