Sarah Schlesinger's Seascapes Go On View At Huxley-Parlour

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new solo exhibition featuringby New York-based painteropened at'slocation in. Titled“Sight Line,” it marks Schlesinger's second solo presentation at the gallery and remains on view through

Schlesinger, who trained at Taylor University, Indiana, and earned her MFA at the New York Academy of Art, explores the seascape genre by removing the traditional horizon line. Her compositions often feature tightly cropped views of water and sky, using subtle bands of color to suggest surrounding elements, such as a rising or setting sun, without explicitly revealing a light source or specific location. This approach creates ambiguity of both place and time, fostering a state of intense focus for the viewer.

The paintings resist straightforward interpretation, prompting viewers to engage with the works not as traditional vistas but as surfaces to be examined. This method, emphasizing tight cropping, water's physicality, and a restrained palette, challenges fixed notions of visual understanding and asks viewers to project their own sense of time, place, and scale onto the arrangements of paint.

Source: Artnet News