Azerbaijan Grand Prix Kicks Off With Packed First-Day Schedule

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The first day of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will kick off at the Baku City Circuit with a packed schedule, Trend 's correspondent at the race venue reports.

Starting in the morning, Formula 2 and Formula 1 drivers will take to the track for the first free practice sessions of the race weekend.

The first session of the day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Formula 2 free practice. During the 45-minute session, the drivers will complete their first laps on the Baku City Circuit, check their car setups, and prepare for the day's two qualifying sessions.

At 12:30 p.m., the focus will shift to Formula 1. During the first one-hour free practice session, the teams will test the technical performance of their cars on the circuit's challenging turns, as well as the durability of the Pirelli tires. The data collected during the session will play a key role in shaping the teams' race strategies.

At 2:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m., Formula 2 drivers will take to the track again for two consecutive qualifying sessions. The results will determine the starting positions for the sprint and main races.

At 4:00 p.m., it will be the Formula 1 drivers' turn to take part in the second free practice session. The teams will continue the work they began in the first session of the day, striving to maximize the cars' potential and increase their pace.

Since Formula 2 is the only support series for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, an expanded schedule is in place for this year's Baku round. The Formula 2 weekend will include one free practice session, two qualifying sessions, one sprint race, and two main races.