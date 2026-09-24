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Holding(S) In Company


2026-09-24 02:17:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BL6K5J42
Issuer Name
ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Van Eck Associates Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Natural Resources ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF
VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF
VanEck Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF
VanEck Africa Index ETF

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Sep-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
22-Sep-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 6.975666 0.000000 6.975666 16857062
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 7.000000 0.000000 7.000000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BL6K5J42 16857062 6.975666
Sub Total 8.A 16857062 6.975666%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF 2.440480 2.440480%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Natural Resources ETF 0.004850 0.004850%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners ETF AU 0.101260 0.101260%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.386520 0.386520%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Africa Index ETF 0.023830 0.023830%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.394680 3.394680%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck S&P Global Mining UCITS ETF 0.098780 0.098780%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.510350 0.510350%
Van Eck Associates Corporation VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF 0.014870 0.014870%

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held
16,857,062 shares and 6.98% voting rights
The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below
Open
11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
22-Sep-2026
13. Place Of Completion
Tampa, FL, USA

Attachment

  • 00814705_TR1_notification

MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111708042



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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