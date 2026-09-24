Casino Group Communication

Paris, 24 September 2026

Casino Group announces that discussions are continuing with the various stakeholders with a view to reaching a consensual solution leading to the amendment of the safeguard plans of the Group's entities concerned.

As part of these discussions, there are no plans to provide for interest payments on the TLB debt on their due date at the end of September, Casino Group has deposited the amount payable in respect thereof (€65 million) in a dedicated account, pending the outcome of (i) the plans amendment proceedings and (ii) the action for termination of the plan initiated by the TLB creditors on 6 August 20261.

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ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Charlotte IZABEL - ... - Tel: +33 (0)6 89 19 88 33

... - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Department

Stéphanie ABADIE -... - Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

... - Tel: + 33(0) 1 53 65 24 29

1 Press release dated 7 August 2026

Attachment

2026-09-24 - PR - Casino Communication