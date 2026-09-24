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Change In The Articles Of Association Of Eesti Energia AS


2026-09-24 02:17:58
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 16 September 2026, the Minister of Finance, acting on behalf of the Republic of Estonia as the sole shareholder of Eesti Energia AS, approved the new wording of the Company's Articles of Association and instructed the Management Board to submit it for registration with the Estonian Commercial Register.

The amendments were made to implement mandatory requirements introduced by the amended State Assets Act, which entered into force in June 2026. Compared to the Articles of Association approved on 28 January 2026, the following changes were made:

  • Added the shareholder's right to review documents related to the activities of the Company's Supervisory Board and internal audit (new clause 9.4);
  • Amended and clarified the regulation governing the presentation and disclosure of the annual report and the Supervisory Board's overview of its activities (clauses 10.2 and 10.4(d));
  • Amended the regulation on disclosure of quarterly financial data and added a requirement to disclose a quarterly overview of business activities within two months of the end of each quarter (clause 10.4(b));
  • Clarified the title of Chapter 11 to include a reference to the financial plan.

Further Information:

Danel Freiberg
Head of Treasury and Financial Risk Management
Eesti Energia AS
Tel: +372 5594 3838
Email: ...


MENAFN24092026004107003653ID1111708039



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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