NBPE Announces Transaction In Own Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS Neuberger Private Equity Partners Announces Transaction in Own Shares St Peter Port, Guernsey 24 September 2026 Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the“Company”) today announces details of Class A Shares bought back pursuant to general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 11 June 2026 and the share buy-back agreement with Jefferies International Limited. Transaction on London Stock Exchange

Date of purchase of Shares

23 September 2026 Number of Shares purchased

95,793 Class A Shares Highest price/lowest price paid

£14.58 / £14.54 ISIN for the Shares GG00B1ZBD492

All Class A Shares bought back will be cancelled. Following the cancellation, the number of outstanding Class A Shares is 37,765,491‬. The Company also has 3,150,408 Class A shares held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should use the figure of 37,765,491 voting rights when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +44 20 3214 9002

Luke Mason ...

Oak Group +44 1481 723450

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About Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited

Neuberger Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE”) invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the“Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger

Neuberger was founded in 1939 to do one thing: deliver compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. This remains our singular purpose today, driven by a culture rooted in deep fundamental research, the pursuit of investment insight and continuous innovation on behalf of clients, and facilitated by the free exchange of ideas across the organization.

From offices in 39 cities[1] across 26 countries, Neuberger manages a range of equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide. With more than 780[1] investment professionals and over 2,900[1] employees in total, Neuberger has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to client outcomes and investment excellence. Our culture has afforded us enviable retention rates among our senior investment staff and we are proud to have been ranked 1st by Pensions & Investments in their 2025“Best Places to Work in Money Management” survey, where we have placed 1st in four of the last five years and finished in the top two for 12 consecutive years[2].

As a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager, Neuberger is structurally aligned with the long-term interests of our clients. We have no external parent or public shareholders to serve, nor other lines of business to distract us from our core mission. And with our employees and their families invested alongside our clients-plus 100% of employee deferred cash compensation directly linked to team and firm strategies-we are truly in this together.

For more information, please visit our website: .

Media Contacts:

US: Soogyung Jordan: ...

EMEA: Fiona Kehily: ...

[1] Firm data reflects the collective data for the various subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC as of 30 June 2026.

[2] Among organizations with over 1,000 employees by Pensions & Investments. For additional information on the criteria for the award, please visit .

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2026 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.