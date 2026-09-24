Apeing Enters Stage 5 Of Presale With 300 Million Tokens Allocated To Dip Devourers Phase

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ethereum-based project advances to next presale stage with staking, referral and community participation features

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token project focused on community participation and meme-driven digital assets, has entered Stage 5 of its presale, introducing a new allocation of 300 million tokens under the project's“Dip Devourers” phase.







The Stage 5 presale is currently priced at $0.00055 per APEING token. According to project information, Apeing has raised more than $104,000 and sold approximately 469 million tokens across its presale stages to date.

The transition to Stage 5 marks the latest phase in Apeing 's planned 33-stage presale structure. Each stage is designed around a defined token allocation, with pricing scheduled to change as the project progresses through subsequent phases.

“Apeing is entering an important phase of its presale as we continue building the project around community participation and ecosystem engagement. Stage 5 expands access to the project while continuing our focus on staking, referral participation and rewards-based features.”

Apeing is designed as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token with a fixed supply structure. The project incorporates several community-oriented features, including staking opportunities, referral rewards and participation mechanisms intended to encourage engagement within the Apeing ecosystem.

The Stage 5 allocation follows a first-come, first-served structure, with participants able to access the current phase while the designated allocation remains available. The project plans to continue progressing through its remaining presale stages following the completion of the current phase.

Apeing Presale Features Community Participation

Apeing is positioning its ecosystem around a combination of meme culture and community-focused participation. In addition to the token itself, the project highlights staking and referral mechanisms as components of its broader ecosystem.







The project has also received discussion from cryptocurrency content creators and community members, including crypto commentator Michael Wrubel, who has discussed Apeing in the context of emerging meme coin projects.

Apeing 's development comes as cryptocurrency projects continue to introduce new models for community participation and token-based ecosystems. Rather than focusing solely on market commentary, the Apeing project is using its current presale phase to expand its community and establish participation mechanisms ahead of future development.







How to Participate in Apeing Stage 5

Participants interested in the Stage 5 presale can follow the official Apeing instructions to access the current phase.

The process includes:

Visit the official Apeing presale website.Connect a compatible cryptocurrency wallet.Select the Stage 5 presale.Enter the desired purchase amount.Review the transaction details.Confirm the transaction through the connected wallet.Follow the project's official instructions regarding token claiming or distribution.

The Stage 5 allocation consists of 300 million APEING tokens at the current presale price of $0.00055. Availability is subject to the project's stated allocation and presale terms.

Apeing plans to continue developing its ecosystem as the presale progresses through its planned stages, with staking, referral rewards and community engagement remaining key components of the project's roadmap.

Additional information about the project, presale participation and official announcements is available through Apeing's official channels.







For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channel

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

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