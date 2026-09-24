Rhino Investments Group Acquires Dual Grocery-Anchored Power Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Prospect, Illinois, Sept. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rhino Investments Group, a commercial real estate investment firm specializing in value-add and necessity-based retail assets, announced today the acquisition of Randhurst Village, an open-air, dual grocery-anchored power center located in Mount Prospect, Illinois. The acquisition closed on September 15, 2026.









The acquisition marks Rhino's second major retail investment in the Chicago metropolitan area in the past year, following its acquisition of The Promenade Bolingbrook in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Together, the acquisitions reflect Rhino's continued expansion in the Chicago market and its strategy of investing in large-scale, well-located retail destinations with strong tenancy and long-term value-creation opportunities.

Randhurst Village is an approximately 931,798-square-foot open-air power center situated on 94.22 acres at the high-traffic intersection of Rand Road (U.S. Route 12) and Elmhurst Road (Illinois Route 83). The property is currently dual-anchored by Jewel-Osco, the leading supermarket in the Chicago MSA, and Costco, the nation's top warehouse grocer and a rare inclusion in retail collateral.









The center features an institutional-quality tenant roster. Beyond its grocery anchors, Randhurst Village is home to Home Depot, Macy's, TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Nike, Skechers, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, and AMC Theatres, among others, creating a diverse and resilient tenant mix.

As one of the highest-trafficked power centers in Illinois, Randhurst Village draws more than 7.3 million annual visitors, reinforcing its standing as a dominant regional shopping destination in Chicago's affluent northern suburbs.

“Randhurst Village is an important addition to our portfolio and builds on the momentum we established with our acquisition of The Promenade Bolingbrook last year,” said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group.“These two acquisitions demonstrate our continued commitment to the Chicago market and our strategy of investing in large-scale retail destinations with strong tenancy, embedded growth and long-term relevance within their communities. Randhurst Village's dual grocery anchors and multiple opportunities for future upside make it an especially compelling addition to our portfolio.”

Rhino Investments Group plans to operate and evaluate strategic leasing and development opportunities that further enhance the community.

About Rhino Investments Group

Rhino Investments Group is a leading commercial real estate firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in value-add investments across retail and commercial properties nationwide. With a proven track record of successful acquisitions, development, and asset management, Rhino is focused on transforming underutilized properties into thriving community destinations.





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Rhino Investments Group Acquires Dual Grocery-Anchored Power Center in Mount Prospect, Illinois

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