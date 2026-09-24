Dongfeng Motor's 10Th Science And Technology Innovation Week And 1St User Lifestyle Festival Kick Off In Wuhan

MENAFN - GetNews)On September 14, Dongfeng Motor's 10th Science and Technology Innovation Week and 1st User Lifestyle Festival kicked off in Wuhan. With the themethe event showcased the innovative achievements of a Chinese automaker in intelligent and green mobility, as well as its global expansion.

Dongfeng Motor's 10th Science and Technology Innovation Week and 1st User Lifestyle Festival Kick Off

At the opening ceremony, Dongfeng Motor unveiled the “Sky-Clean Zero-Carbon” Plan, the Embodied Intelligent Vehicle All-Domain Protection Plan, and the “Sky Horizon Voyage” Plan. Among them, the “Sky-Clean Zero-Carbon” Plan leverages the“1331” framework to build an integrated vehicle-energy ecosystem, aiming to achieve more than 1 million tonnes of coordinated carbon reduction annually and promote the transformation of automobiles into mobile energy assets; the Embodied Intelligent Vehicle All-Domain Protection Plan adopts a“1+6+4” technology system to establish a new paradigm for all-domain vehicle safety in the era of embodied intelligence; the “Sky Horizon Voyage” Plan establishes a“125” global business strategy, with plans to invest RMB 50 billion and launch more than 50 vehicle models, while striving to achieve overseas sales of 1.5 million vehicles by 2030.

Over the course of ten editions spanning a decade, Dongfeng Motor's Science and Technology Innovation Week has further strengthened the connection between technology and users. At Dongfeng Motor's 1st User Lifestyle Festival, more than 240 owner representatives from its various brands gathered in Wuhan. Dongfeng also launched the “Dongfeng Youxin” service brand for its broad user base, establishing a full-lifecycle user service system.

On the same day, the 72nd International Commercial Vehicle and Parts Exhibition opened in Hannover, Germany. Three Dongfeng hydrogen-powered vehicles and a 400-kilowatt fuel cell making its global debut are on display at Booth C20 in Hall H12.

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Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Wuhan, Hubei Province,China, Dongfeng Motor Corporation is a mega‐size Chinese automaker. It cooperates globally with over ten international vehicle and component partners, with products available in more than 100 countries across the world.