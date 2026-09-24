Ipop! Announces Summer 2026 Award Winners

MENAFN - GetNews) Laura LaCombe of Daniel Hoff Agency, AGI Entertainment Atlanta, and Jeanne Frawley of MTM recognized for their contributions to emerging talent

LOS ANGELES, CA - September 24, 2026 - iPOP! International Presentation of Performers has announced its Summer 2026 award recipients, honoring excellence in talent representation, performer development, and studio leadership.

This season's honorees are:



Agent of the Year: Laura LaCombe, Daniel Hoff Agency, recognized for her work representing and supporting emerging talent.

Studio of Summer 2026: AGI Entertainment Atlanta, honored for its commitment to training and preparing performers. Director of Summer 2026: Jeanne Frawley, MTM, recognized for her leadership and guidance of developing talent.

“Behind every successful performer is a team of people who recognized their potential, prepared them for the opportunity, and encouraged them to keep going. These awards honor the agents, directors, and studios whose work behind the scenes helps talent succeed,” said Courtney Stewart of iPOP!

The awards celebrate the collaboration between studios, directors, and representatives who help performers move from training to professional opportunities. Each recipient plays a distinct role in that process, providing the preparation, encouragement, and advocacy essential to navigating the entertainment industry.

“We congratulate all of this year's nominees and proudly celebrate our Summer 2026 winners. Their leadership, professionalism, and commitment to developing talent represent the very best of the iPOP community,” said Kirsten Poulin, CEO of iPOP!

“Talent may open the door, but preparation, guidance, and the right representation help build a lasting career. These winners have shown an exceptional commitment to helping performers grow, make meaningful industry connections, and take their next steps with confidence,” said German Morales of iPOP!

iPOP! will next bring performers and entertainment professionals together at its Talent Summit, January 3–7, 2027, in Los Angeles. The program will feature celebrity bootcamps, performance competitions, and one-on-one agent networking.

For more information, visit ipopla.

About iPOP! International Presentation of Performers

iPOP! International Presentation of Performers brings emerging talent together with entertainment industry professionals through training, performance, and networking events in Los Angeles. Its programming gives performers opportunities to develop their skills, showcase their abilities, and connect with agents and other industry representatives.