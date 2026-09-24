Minieye Technology Unveils Driver Functional Readiness (DFR) Model And AI Cabin Butler At Incabin Europe 2026

MENAFN - GetNews)Minieye Technology, a leading full-stack provider of intelligent driving and cabin solutions, today showcased its next-generation intelligent cabin technologies at InCabin Europe 2026. Aligned with evolving European regulatory safety roadmaps and Euro NCAP requirements, the company presented its strategic portfolio across two pillars: in-cabin safety and AI-powered cabin interaction.

In in-cabin safety, upcoming regulatory frameworks such as the Euro NCAP roadmaps are mandating broader monitoring of driver impairments. Conventional Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) rely on rule-based metrics-such as eye-closure duration-to detect basic fatigue. This isolated approach fails to assess a driver's true functional readiness and cannot enable proactive active-safety interventions.

Addressing this gap, Minieye Technology is pioneering the next evolution in driver monitoring with Driver Functional Readiness (DFR), a next-generation cabin safety assessment model developed in-house.

DFR assesses a driver's real-time capacity to safely operate-or retake control of-the vehicle by fusing in-cabin driver states with external ADAS road context. Based on this assessment, the model triggers tiered interventions, ranging from in-cabin safety alerts to direct ADAS control. By bridging in-cabin sensing with autonomous driving control, DFR transforms driver monitoring into an active safety gateway for intelligent driving.

At InCabin Europe, this direction is demonstrated through Minieye Technology's vision-based capabilities that extend beyond conventional fatigue and distraction monitoring-including detection of alcohol-related impairment, a critical condition that directly compromises driving readiness.

Building on this robust safety foundation, Minieye Technology is also elevating the cabin user experience with AI. The company is exploring how artificial intelligence can enable the cabin to better understand and interact with the driver and other occupants, and is showcasing BamBam, its AI-powered cabin butler.

Powered by Vision-Language Model (VLM) technology, BamBam combines voice, vision, and contextual understanding to comprehend occupants and their surroundings. Built on OpenClaw, it supports tasks that extend beyond traditional in-cabin functions, spanning both business and everyday scenarios.

Beyond functionality, BamBam explores how affect computing can bring greater emotional intelligence to the cabin. Through vision-based recognition of occupants' emotional states, it can adapt its responses to different situations, enabling more natural, human-centered interaction and creating a more emotionally comfortable in-cabin experience.

With these cabin safety and AI technologies, Minieye Technology continues to expand its presence in the European market, bringing its production-proven, regulation-ready cabin technologies to local customers and partners.

About Minieye Technology

Founded in 2014, Minieye Technology is a leading supplier of intelligent driving, intelligent cabin, and driverless vehicle technologies. After more than a decade of intensive development, the company now serves more than 40 OEMs and has built core competitive advantages in full-stack in-house technology, large-scale mass production, and global regulatory compliance. The company has been officially listed on the HKEX since 2024.