Relux Collision Offers Up To $1,000 In Deductible Assistance For Auto Collision Repair Near Me Customers

MENAFN - GetNews)"A woman came in with rear quarter damage from a parking lot hit. She had the claim approved in March and waited until August because of a thousand-dollar deductible. By then, water had gotten in behind the panel, and what should have been simple was not simple anymore,"Relux Collision is a family-owned Sacramento auto body shop with over 30 years of experience. Its Relux Cash Back Program offers up to $1,000 in deductible assistance on qualifying insurance claims. Services include collision repair, auto glass replacement, bumper repair, paint correction, ADAS calibration, and detailing. The shop also assists with insurance claims, towing, and rental coordination.

Sacramento, CA - September 24, 2026 - The deductible is the part nobody budgets for. Insurance covers the repair, but the driver still owes $500 or $1,000 before the car comes home. Relux Collision has run a body shop in Sacramento for more than thirty years, and that conversation happens at the counter all the time. The Relux Cash Back Program was built around it.

The program puts up to $1,000 toward a customer's deductible on qualifying insurance claims handled at the shop. Sacramento drivers searching auto collision repair near me often delay the work for months because of that upfront number. Damage sits, moisture gets behind a crease, and a straightforward panel job turns into rust and a bigger estimate. The assistance amount depends on the claim, so the shop confirms what applies before scheduling any work.

A Relux Collision spokesperson said the delay costs people more than the deductible ever did. "A woman came in with rear quarter damage from a parking lot hit. She had the claim approved in March and waited until August because of a thousand-dollar deductible. By then, water had gotten in behind the panel, and what should have been simple was not simple anymore," the spokesperson said.

Eligibility is tied to the claim, not the customer. The shop reviews the estimate, the carrier, and the scope of the repair, then explains what the program covers on that specific job. Nothing is promised on approval amounts, since the carrier decides what it pays and the shop has no say in that. Relux controls its side of the number, and that part is confirmed in writing.

The shop works directly with AAA, GEICO, Nationwide, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, Wawanesa, Farmers, and Progressive on claim paperwork. Customers who would rather not spend a week on the phone can hand that over and get updates instead. Towing is arranged, rental coordination runs through the carrier, and an Enterprise shuttle is available for pickup. The repair itself carries a limited lifetime warranty for as long as the customer owns the vehicle.

Relux Collision is family-owned, and Slava started it in a small Sacramento workshop three decades ago. The shop holds I-CAR Gold Class recognition, the training standard applied across all roles involved in a repair. Technicians handle everyday sedans and trucks alongside Audi, Porsche, Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and other brands with manufacturer-specific procedures. More than a hundred five-star Google reviews back that work.

Drivers comparing auto collision repair near me usually weigh price first and process second. Deductible assistance moves the price conversation, though the shop argues the process is where a repair actually goes right or wrong. Estimates are free, and the deductible question gets answered at that first visit rather than at pickup. Anyone holding an approved claim can bring the paperwork in and find out where they stand.

About Relux Collision

Relux Collision is a family-owned auto body shop in Sacramento, California, with over thirty years in collision repair. Services include collision repair, auto glass replacement, bumper repair, paint and scratch correction, ADAS calibration, diagnostic scanning, paint protection film, and detailing. The Relux Cash Back Program offers up to $1,000 in deductible assistance on qualifying claims. Sacramento drivers looking for auto collision repair near me can request an estimate at