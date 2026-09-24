TIBO Kitchen Launches 26 Cm Titanium Pan With Coating-Free Cooking Surface

MENAFN - GetNews)TIBO Kitchen has announced the launch of the Tibo Titanium Pan, a 26 cm frying pan constructed from titanium-reinforced stainless steel and designed without a sprayed-on non-stick coating. The new cookware product features a pure titanium interior with a hammered texture and is intended for everyday cooking applications, including searing, frying, and sautéing.

“We wanted to create a pan that gives home cooks a durable, practical cooking surface without relying on a sprayed-on non-stick coating,” said Ziv Levy, CEO of TIBO Kitchen.“The Tibo Titanium Pan combines a textured titanium surface with stainless steel construction to provide a coating-free option designed for everyday cooking.”

The Tibo Titanium Pan has no PTFE or PFAS layer. According to TIBO Kitchen, its textured titanium cooking surface reduces the amount of surface area that food contacts during cooking, supporting food release without relying on a chemical coating. The construction is designed to provide a coating-free cooking surface that remains intact through regular use.

The pan incorporates an encapsulated base engineered to distribute heat across the cooking surface, from edge to edge. TIBO Kitchen states that the design is intended to support consistent heating during cooking, including searing and browning. The cookware is compatible with gas, electric, and induction cooktops.

The Tibo Titanium Pan also features a stainless steel handle designed for everyday handling. TIBO Kitchen states that the handle stays cooler than the pan body during cooking. The product's construction combines titanium and stainless steel as part of its coating-free design.

The pan is priced at $129.99 and is shipped from a U.S. warehouse, with free shipping included. TIBO Kitchen reports that most orders are shipped within 12 hours of purchase. The company also offers a 30-day trial period and a one-year warranty.

Customer feedback supplied by TIBO Kitchen currently lists the Tibo Titanium Pan at 4.4 out of five stars based on 25 verified reviews, with 96% of reviewers indicating that they would recommend the product.

The launch adds the Tibo Titanium Pan to TIBO Kitchen's range of kitchenware, which includes the Pro Chef Knife, Titanium Cutting Board, and food sealing and storage solutions. The company focuses on cookware, preparation tools, and food preservation products.

The Tibo Titanium Pan is available through the TIBO Kitchen website. Further product information is available at tibo-kitchen.

About Tibo Kitchen

TIBO Kitchen is a kitchenware brand focused on cookware, preparation tools, and food preservation products. Its product range includes the Tibo Titanium Pan, Pro Chef Knife, Titanium Cutting Board, and food sealing and storage solutions.