Apple Roofing Expands Roof Replacement And Storm Damage Repair Services For Chicago-Area Homeowners

Naperville, IL - September 24, 2026 - Apple Roofing of Naperville, a full-service residential and commercial roofing contractor serving the greater Chicago area, has expanded its roof replacement and storm damage repair operations out of its Naperville, Illinois office. The company now serves Chicago-area homeowners and property managers with 24-hour emergency response, free roof inspections, and complete exterior services including siding, gutters, and replacement windows.

Apple Roofing's Naperville office, located at 50 South Main Street, fields service calls across Chicago and surrounding communities including Cicero, Oak Park, Evanston, Skokie, and Berwyn. The expansion responds to rising demand from homeowners whose roofs have sustained wind, hail, and ice damage during recent Illinois storm seasons.

Why Naperville Homeowners Are Turning to Apple Roofing After Storms

Naperville, IL sits squarely in a corridor of the Midwest where spring and summer storm seasons bring hail, straight-line winds, and heavy rain capable of stripping shingles, cracking ridge caps, and lifting flashing. Many homeowners do not identify roof damage until water intrusion appears inside the home- by which point underlayment and decking may already be compromised.

Apple Roofing's Naperville roofing team responds with free post-storm inspections, photo documentation, and emergency tarping when needed to stop further water damage before permanent repairs begin. The Naperville roofing company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, giving property owners a direct line to a licensed roof repair crew no matter when a storm strikes.

"When a homeowner calls us after a storm, the first job is to protect the structure," said a spokesperson for Apple Roofing. "We get on the roof, document what we find, and stop the bleeding- literally. Then we walk the homeowner through what the insurance process looks like so they are not doing it alone. A lot of people do not know what their policy covers, and a lot of carriers do not make it easy to find out. We stay in the picture through the whole claim."

Roof Repair in Naperville, IL: What the Process Looks Like

Apple Roofing's roofing repair process follows a structured sequence designed to produce accurate damage assessments and durable repairs rather than quick patches that fail within a season.

Step 1: Free Roof Inspection. A licensed inspector examines shingles, metal panels, ridge caps, valley flashing, gutters, and fascia boards. The inspection includes attic access where possible to check for moisture penetration, decking softness, and ventilation adequacy.

Step 2: Photo Documentation and Damage Report. Every identified issue is photographed and compiled into a report the homeowner can submit directly to their insurance carrier. Apple Roofing's Naperville team flags hail strikes, wind-lifted shingles, cracked seals, and flashing separations with enough detail to support a full insurance claim.

Step 3: Insurance Coordination. For homeowners filing a claim, Apple Roofing representatives meet with insurance adjusters on-site when authorized. The company's team knows what adjusters look for and how to present documentation clearly, which reduces the back-and-forth that delays claim approvals.

Step 4: Roof Repair or Roof Replacement. Once the claim is approved or a homeowner chooses to proceed out of pocket, Apple Roofing's Naperville crew completes the repair or replacement. Work includes proper underlayment application, flashing replacement, and correct fastening techniques based on Illinois building codes. For roofs with widespread damage, full replacement with tear-off of old materials is completed in most cases within one to three days.

Step 5: Final Inspection and Cleanup. A post-installation inspection confirms the roof is watertight and properly sealed before the crew leaves the property.

Real Customers, Real Results: What Naperville Homeowners Are Saying

Apple Roofing's verified customer reviews reflect what the roofing company consistently delivers in the field: clear communication, insurance expertise, and work that holds up.

One customer shared that after their home sustained storm damage fully covered by their homeowners insurance, Apple Roofing's representative handled thorough communication from inspection through completion. "Mr. Tim Wilkerson was the Apple representative, and he did an excellent job throughout the project," the homeowner wrote. "He provided thorough knowledge and timely communication at all times. I highly recommend Apple Roofing for installation and repair needs."

Another customer highlighted how an Apple Roofing representative went beyond standard service to assist an elderly homeowner through the insurance process. "Brian was great and went way above and beyond to help my Mom, who is 83, with her roof," the reviewer noted. "He met with the insurance adjuster on site and helped us with understanding how to best navigate through her insurance claim. Everyone at Apple Roof was amazing and always very helpful."

A third customer described a roofing project that included roof replacement, siding, and gutters across multiple buildings. The Apple Roofing team kept the customer updated at every phase. "Brody was awesome- he kept us updated and explained steps along the way. Jonathan R. started our first part of the job and was on site checking out the work being done. The teams did a great job on our roofs, siding, and gutters."

These accounts point to a consistent pattern: Apple Roofing's Naperville crews show up, communicate, and deliver work that earns the homeowner's trust through the full project lifecycle.

Roof Replacement Services for Naperville Residential and Commercial Properties

Beyond storm repair, Apple Roofing Naperville handles full roof replacement for residential homes, commercial buildings, and multi-family properties across the Naperville and Chicago metro area. Roofing systems that have aged past 20 to 25 years- the standard lifespan of asphalt shingles in the Midwest- often require full replacement rather than continued patching to maintain structural integrity and protect interior spaces.

The roofing company installs asphalt shingle systems, metal roofing, tile roofing, and slate roofing for residential properties. For commercial buildings and flat-roof structures, Apple Roofing installs and services EPDM roofing, TPO roofing, flat roofing systems, and roof coating systems. Every installation includes ventilation planning to control attic heat buildup and reduce long-term wear on roofing materials.

Naperville property owners who have sustained repeated leaks, visible sagging, or widespread shingle failure can request a free inspection to determine whether targeted repairs or a full roof replacement is the more practical course of action.

Gutters, Siding, and Windows: Full Exterior Services in Naperville, IL

Apple Roofing extends its Naperville service scope beyond roofing to include gutters, siding, and replacement windows. This matters after storm events because hail and wind that damage a roof frequently damage gutters, siding panels, and window seals at the same time.

A compromised gutter system allows water to pool at the foundation, saturate fascia boards, and feed moisture behind siding- damage that compounds quickly through Naperville's freeze-thaw cycles. Apple Roofing inspects and replaces seamless gutter systems with properly sized downspouts and appropriate slope to move water away from the structure. Siding repair and replacement is completed with attention to flashing integration and weather barrier continuity so the exterior shell performs as a connected system rather than a collection of independent materials.

Replacement windows are addressed for energy efficiency and storm resilience, with proper sealing and insulation to reduce air infiltration common in older Naperville homes.

Serving Naperville, IL and the Greater Chicago Area

Apple Roofing's Naperville office is located at 50 South Main Street, Naperville, IL 60540 and serves residential and commercial properties throughout DuPage County, Cook County, and the broader Chicago metro area, including surrounding communities such as Aurora, Lisle, Wheaton, Downers Grove, and Bolingbroke.

The roofing company's Chicago service territory covers established neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Hyde Park, Wicker Park, Logan Square, and the West Loop, as well as commercial districts including The Loop, River North, and South Loop.

For Naperville homeowners and business owners who need a roofing company they can reach at any hour, Apple Roofing is reachable by phone at (630) 297-4069 and offers free inspections and free estimates at appleroof.

About Apple Roofing

Apple Roofing is a full-service roofing company with locations across Illinois, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and additional states. The company handles residential roofing, commercial roofing, roof repair, roof replacement, storm damage repair, gutters, siding, and replacement windows. All work is backed by a 7-year workmanship warranty. Financing options are available. Apple Roofing operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including emergency roof repair and emergency tarping services.

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