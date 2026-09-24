Dermachom Offers FDA-Registered At-Home Laser Device And Inside-Out Bundle For Drug-Free Nail Fungus Treatment

MENAFN - GetNews)Dermachom, a provider of at-home antifungal laser therapy devices and supplements, launches its Inside-Out Complete Solution for Nail Fungus, a three-component approach designed to support individuals seeking a drug-free option for managing nail fungus. The solution combines the Pentachom SE Antifungal Laser Device with complementary products intended to support nail health from the surface level to within the nail.

Nail fungus can be persistent and difficult to manage, with infections often requiring consistent treatment over extended periods. Dermachom's approach centers on photodynamic laser therapy, using light-based technology to target fungal organisms beneath the nail while avoiding direct application of medication to the surrounding skin.

An At-Home Approach to Nail Fungus Treatment

The Pentachom SE Antifungal Laser Device is designed for a daily seven-minute treatment routine, providing an at-home alternative for people managing toenail fungus and other nail-related fungal infections. Dermachom reports that more than 50,000 orders have been fulfilled worldwide, with users reporting visible nail improvements in as little as two to four weeks.

The device is FDA registered, and Dermachom describes its approach as non-invasive and drug-free. As with any health-related treatment, individual results can vary, and persistent nail infections may warrant evaluation by a healthcare professional.

Inside-Out Complete Solution for Nail Health

Dermachom's Inside-Out Complete Solution combines three components: the Pentachom SE Antifungal Laser Device, a three-month supply of Antifungal Laser Enhancers, and a three-month supply of Nutrichom Antifungal Supplement.

The laser device provides the central photodynamic therapy component, while the accompanying products are formulated to complement the treatment routine and support nail health. Together, the three-part system is designed to provide a comprehensive approach for individuals looking for an alternative to conventional drug-based options.

Supporting At-Home Treatment

Dr. Adil Maqbool has endorsed the Pentachom photodynamic laser treatment based on his experience using it with patients, including patients with persistent infections. He describes the device as user-friendly and notes its potential role as an at-home complement to in-office laser treatments.

Dermachom's products are shipped from the United States and include a 90-day money-back guarantee. The company continues to focus on making at-home antifungal laser therapy accessible through a simple daily routine.

To learn more about Dermachom's nail fungus treatment options and the Inside-Out Complete Solution, visit.

About Dermachom

Dermachom is a Richmond, Texas-based health company focused on developing accessible solutions for everyday nail and skin wellness. The brand combines technology, research-informed product development, and convenient at-home routines to create alternatives for consumers seeking practical approaches to personal care. Its portfolio includes laser-based devices and nutritional products designed to support nail health and wellness. Dermachom serves customers worldwide and emphasizes straightforward product use, customer accessibility, and consistent care. Through its focus on innovation and consumer-centered solutions, the brand continues to expand its range of at-home wellness products while helping customers incorporate modern technologies into their daily routines.

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