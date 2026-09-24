MENAFN - GetNews)“Making the dough organic only matters if it's the dough under everything,” a Tomato Shack representative said.“We use the same organic dough for every pizza, garlic knots, and breadsticks. Organic flour costs more, but the crust is what people taste, so it's not where we're willing to cut corners.”The Tomato Shack in West Chester makes its pizza dough in-house using organic ingredients. The same organic dough is used for every pizza, garlic knots, and breadsticks. The menu also includes artisan pizza, salads, soups, sandwiches, and panini, with vegan and gluten-free options. The West Chester location offers dine-in, takeout, delivery, catering, and BYOB.

West Chester, PA - September 24, 2026 - Pizza dough is usually the ingredient nobody thinks about. Flour, water, done. The Tomato Shack on West Gay Street treats it as the starting point. The kitchen makes its pizza dough in-house from entirely organic ingredients, and that dough is the base under every pie on the West Chester menu. There's no separate cheaper batch for the plain pies and a nicer one for the specialty ones. Whatever pizza you order, the crust underneath it starts from the same organic dough.

The logic tracks once you think about what a crust actually is. It's the part of the pizza every order shares, and the part you taste before any topping registers. Anyone weighing up the best pizza in West Cheste is really judging the crust first, whether they'd put it that way or not. The Tomato Shack decided the dough was the place to spend the effort, since getting it right lifts every pizza on the board rather than just the one with the fancy name.

"Making the dough organic only matters if it's the dough under everything," a Tomato Shack representative said. "We're not going to run a good batch for the photo pizzas and something else for the rest. It's one dough, made the same way, and it also becomes our garlic knots and breadsticks. Organic flour costs us more than the regular stuff, sure. But the crust is what people actually taste, so that's not the corner we're going to cut."

The organic dough runs across the full pizza menu in West Chester, mixed fresh in the kitchen and given time to rest instead of getting rushed to the oven. The same dough carries into the garlic knots and breadsticks, so the standard holds across the whole bread side. The gluten-free crust is its own base, and the vegan and gluten-free options sit right beside the standard menu, as they always have. The dough sets the floor for the pizza without changing what anyone else can order.

The organic dough is standard at the West Chester shop, under every pizza that comes out of the oven. Anyone curious whether it makes a difference can dine in, take out, or order ahead, and West Chester runs BYOB if you want to bring something to go with the pie.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack salad & pizza co. in West Chester cooks from scratch on West Gay Street. Artisan pizza, salads you build yourself, homemade soups, sandwiches, and panini, served BYOB with a rooftop deck over the street. The West Chester branch opened in 2015 as the shop's second location, after starting in Manayunk in 2003, and it still makes every sauce, spread, and dressing in-house. Those recipes landed a Top 5 spot in USA Today's Best Of. You can dine in, take out, get delivery, or book catering, and the vegan and gluten-free options sit right next to the rest so that the whole table can order from one menu.