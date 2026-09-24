MENAFN - GetNews)“Anybody can put organic on a menu next to one item,” a Tomato Shack representative said.“Every pizza we make starts with the same organic dough. The flour costs more, but the crust is what people remember, so it's not where we want to cut corners.”The Tomato Shack in Conshohocken makes every pizza with a fully organic crust using organic flour. The same dough is used for all pizzas, garlic knots, and breadsticks, with no separate recipe for premium or busy-day orders. The kitchen also offers artisan pizza, salads, soups, sandwiches, and panini, with vegan and gluten-free options, plus dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering.

Conshohocken, PA - September 24, 2026 - Ask most pizza places what's in the crust, and you'll get a shrug and the word flour. The Tomato Shack in Conshohocken can tell you exactly which flour, and why. The kitchen builds every pizza on a fully organic crust, made from organic flour with no swap to a cheaper bag when supply runs tight or the dinner rush hits. It's the same base under the plain cheese pie and the loaded specialty one. No premium crust upsell, no two-tier system where the organic stuff is reserved for the higher-priced pizzas.

The choice starts from a plain idea. Crust is the one thing every pizza on the menu has in common, so it's the ingredient worth getting right first. In a town with no shortage of options, standing out among the best restaurants in Conshohocken has usually come down to something you can taste, not something on a poster. The Tomato Shack put its money on the part of the pizza that's easiest to cut corners on and hardest to fake once someone takes a bite. Better flour going in tends to show up in the chew and the crisp coming out.

"Anybody can put organic on a menu next to one item," a Tomato Shack representative said. "We didn't want to do the version where the crust is organic only when it's convenient. Every pizza we make starts on the same dough, so either all of it meets the standard or the claim doesn't mean much. Yeah, the flour costs more. The crust is also the thing people remember on the drive home, so that's a strange place to save a few dollars. We'd rather just hold the line on it."

Holding to the standard means the organic flour is in the crust under every pie, from the simplest to the most stacked, with no separate recipe pulled out for busy nights. The dough still gets mixed in-house and given time to rest instead of getting rushed onto the line. The gluten-free crust is its own base, and the vegan and gluten-free options run right beside the standard menu, as they always have. The crust program doesn't change what anyone else can order; it just sets the floor for what the pizza starts from.

The organic crust is standard at the Conshohocken shop, in every pizza that comes out of the oven. Anyone curious whether the flour makes a difference can dine in, take out, or stop by and see a batch of dough before it turns into dinner.

About The Tomato Shack

The Tomato Shack salad & pizza co. cooks from scratch in Conshohocken. Artisan pizza, salads you build yourself, homemade soups, sandwiches, and panini. It opened in 2003 as the Couch Tomato Cafe, started by two college friends, and still makes every sauce, spread, and dressing in-house. Those recipes landed a Top 5 spot in USA Today's Best Of. You can dine in, take out, get delivery, or book catering, and the vegan and gluten-free options sit right next to the rest so that the whole table can order from one menu.