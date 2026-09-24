Atomy Opens 'Vision Park' In Yantai, China

MENAFN - GetNews) New Global Landmark Brings Brand Experience, Education and Consultation Together Under One Roof

SEOUL, South Korea - September 24, 2026 - Atomy's China subsidiary announced the official opening of“Vision Park,” a comprehensive brand experience center in Yantai, Shandong Province, China, on September 1. Vision Park is expected to serve as a key hub for delivering an enhanced brand experience to members and consumers worldwide, including across Atomy's 28 global subsidiaries, while strengthening global business connections.

Approximately 1,000 people attended the opening ceremony, including Atomy Chairman Han-Gill Park, officials from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Qingdao and local Chinese government authorities, representatives from key business partners, including Kolmar Holdings Vice Chairman Sang-Hyun Yoon, and Atomy members from Korea and China.

Vision Park spans four floors dedicated to exhibitions and hands-on experiences, health and beauty consultations, education and seminars, and smart farming. The facility features exhibition spaces introducing Atomy's products and brand philosophy, a retail shop, beauty classes, a space showcasing stories from members around the world, and a smart farm where visitors can experience environmentally friendly agricultural technologies.

Through these facilities, consumers can directly experience Atomy's history, products and corporate culture, enhancing their understanding of and engagement with the brand. By bringing brand experiences, education, consultation and community functions together in one location, Atomy plans to establish Vision Park as a global business hub attracting visitors from around the world.

At the opening ceremony, Yin Xirui, Secretary of the Yantai High-Tech Industrial Development Zone, said,“Vision Park will serve as a strategic base for strengthening industrial cooperation between Atomy and China while enhancing the company's business competitiveness in the Chinese market.” Ryu Chang-soo, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Qingdao, said,“Atomy's innovative technologies and distribution capabilities are expected to contribute to revitalizing China's domestic economy and advancing the development of local industries.”

“Vision Park is a new hub connecting the Atomy brand with the consumer experience,” said Atomy Chairman Han-Gill Park.“We expect it to grow into a global landmark for Atomy, providing members and consumers around the world with meaningful opportunities for business expansion and a differentiated brand experience.”

Meanwhile, since its establishment in 2020, Atomy China has continued to grow, recording cumulative sales of approximately USD 1.49 billion through 2025. The company aims to achieve annual sales of USD 750 million by 2030. As of September 2026, Atomy operates 28 subsidiaries worldwide, including in the United States.

About Atomy

Atomy is a global direct selling company founded in South Korea in 2009. The company offers a wide range of health, beauty, personal care and household products based on its philosophy of“Absolute Quality, Absolute Price.” Atomy has expanded its global presence across multiple markets, building an international network of consumers and members. The company continues to pursue sustainable global growth through product innovation and its consumer-centered business model.