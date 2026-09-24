Apple Roofing Expands Roofing Contractor Services Near Plymouth, MN, Covering Roof Repair, Replacement, And Storm Damage For Homeowners And Businesses Across Hennepin County

Plymouth, MN - September 24, 2026 - Apple Roofing of Plymouth, a licensed residential and commercial roofing contractor has deepened its service presence across western Hennepin County, bringing full-scope roofing solutions to homeowners and business owners who need reliable work completed on time and to code. Operating out of its Plymouth office at 14505 21st Ave N Suite 226, the company handles everything from single-square roof repairs and post-storm inspections to complete tear-offs and multi-family roofing projects- all backed by a 7-year workmanship warranty.

Roofing Contractor in Plymouth, MN: What Apple Roofing Covers

Homeowners searching for a roofing contractor near me in Plymouth them now have access to a full-service team that handles every stage of residential and commercial roof work. Apple Roofing's Plymouth branch carries all required Minnesota licensure, bonding, and liability insurance, and the company manages permit applications directly through the City of Plymouth's Community Development department, removing that burden from the property owner.

Services available to Plymouth, MN residents and commercial property managers include:



Roof Repair: Apple Roofing identifies the source of water intrusion or material failure rather than patching symptoms. Repair work covers missing shingle replacement, ridge cap and valley flashing restoration, roof leak detection, and 24-hour emergency roof repair for storm-damaged properties.

Roof Replacement: When widespread wear, systemic leaks, or storm impact compromise the full roofing system, the team performs a complete tear-off, decks inspection, underlayment replacement, and new material installation. Plymouth homeowners can expect costs ranging from $9,000 to $19,000 for a standard residential replacement, depending on square footage, slope, and material selection.

Roof Installation: For new construction homes, additions, and property expansions, Apple Roofing installs asphalt shingle, metal, tile, and slate systems per Minnesota building code, with ice-and-water shield and ventilation planning built into every project.

Storm Damage Repair: Minnesota hail and wind events regularly compromise shingle seal strips, ridge caps, and flashing without producing immediate interior leaks. Apple Roofing responds with photo-documented inspections, emergency tarping, and insurance claims assistance coordinated directly with adjusters.

Commercial Roofing: The Plymouth team installs and services TPO roofing, EPDM roofing, flat roofing systems, and roof coating systems for warehouses, office buildings, retail centers, and multi-family properties across the western metro. Gutters, Siding, and Replacement Windows: Apple Roofing also installs seamless gutter systems, exterior siding, and energy-efficient replacement windows, giving Plymouth property owners a single contractor for full exterior work.

Free Roof Inspections for Plymouth, MN Property Owners

One of the most consistent pain points Plymouth homeowners report is not knowing whether their roof sustained storm damage after a hail event. Hail damage rarely shows from the ground; the impact shows as granule loss, bruised shingle mat, and dented flashing that only a trained inspector can identify safely.

Apple Roofing schedules free roof inspections across Plymouth with no sales pressure and no obligation. The inspection process includes photo documentation of every damaged area, a written condition report, and a straight explanation of what needs attention, what can wait, and what the insurance claim process looks like if coverage applies.

For property owners with active storm damage claims, Apple Roofing's project representatives communicate with insurance adjusters directly when authorized, handling documentation requirements so the property owner can focus on other priorities.

Plymouth Customers Speak to the Process

Apple Roofing's reputation in the region is built on reviews that point to a consistent pattern: responsive communication, clear project coordination, and representatives who stay involved from inspection through completion.

One customer reviewing the company's work noted that their representative "was responsive, patient, helpful through the entire process- including dealing with insurance" and added they would "trust and highly recommend for any project." Another homeowner described their experience this way: "The teams did a great job on our roofs, siding, and gutters. Brody kept us updated and explained steps along the way. Jonathan was on site checking out the work being done."

A third reviewer, whose mother's roof was replaced after storm damage, wrote that the Apple Roofing representative "went way above and beyond" to help navigate the insurance claim, meeting with the adjuster on site and walking the family through each step of the process.

William M., whose residential roof was replaced following storm damage fully covered by Farmers Insurance, said: "Tim Wilkerson was the Apple representative and he did an excellent job throughout the project. He provided thorough knowledge and timely communication at all times. I highly recommend Apple Roofing for installation and repair needs."

The pattern across reviews reflects a process the company has built deliberately: one point of contact per project, consistent communication at every stage, and a final walkthrough before closing out any job.

A 7-Year Workmanship Warranty Standard Across Plymouth Projects

Every roofing project Apple Roofing, a trusted roofing contracto serving Plymouth, MN, completes is covered by the company's 7-year workmanship warranty, which stands alongside manufacturer material warranties. The workmanship warranty covers defects in installation, the most common source of early roof failure, and remains in effect through Minnesota's four-season weather cycle, including spring hail events, summer heat, fall wind storms, and winter ice and snow loads.

For property owners weighing whether to repair or replace, the warranty structure provides a concrete reason to choose full replacement when the roof is approaching end of life: a properly installed new system carries full coverage from day one.

Apple Roofing also offers financing options for qualified homeowners, allowing property owners to address critical roofing needs without delaying work while insurance claims are processed or personal budgets are planned.

The Plymouth Roofing Process: Eight Steps, No Surprises

Apple Roofing structures every Plymouth project through a defined eight-step process designed to keep property owners informed and prevent scope surprises:

Free Roof Inspection - photo documentation of all damage, no sales pressure.

Detailed Written Estimate - fully itemized scope covering materials, labor, and disposal before work begins.

Material Selection and Scheduling - homeowners choose materials suited to Plymouth's climate; permits are pulled through the City of Plymouth before scheduling.

Site Preparation - crew protects landscaping, vehicles, and foundation plantings before work starts.

Tear-Off and Decking Inspection - all existing material is stripped; compromised decking sections are repaired before new material is installed.

Installation - new roofing installed to manufacturer specs and Minnesota code, with proper ice and water shield and underlayment.

Cleanup and Walkthrough- full magnetic nail sweep, debris removal, and a property walkthrough with the homeowner before project closeout.

Warranty and Follow-Up- manufacturer and workmanship warranties are issued; the team remains available for post-project questions.

"Our goal for every Plymouth homeowner is that they never have to guess what happens next," said a company spokesperson. "From the first inspection photo to the final nail sweep, every step is documented and explained. That standard does not change whether it is a single repair or a full commercial replacement."

Apple Roofing Serves Plymouth and Surrounding Hennepin County Communities

Apple Roofing's Plymouth branch serves residential neighborhoods across the city, including Schmidt Lake Estates, Timber Creek Crossing, Spring Meadows, Hampton Hills, and Hollydale near Wayzata High School. Commercial service covers the Plymouth City Center corridor along Highway 55 and County Road 24, the Shoppes at Plymouth Creek, and the Rockford Road retail district.

The Plymouth office also serves surrounding communities including Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Brooklyn Park, Eden Prairie, Bloomington, St. Louis Park, and Medina.

Plymouth, MN property owners can reach Apple Roofing at (763) 325-1439, visit the Plymouth office at 14505 21st Ave N Suite 226, Plymouth, MN 55447, or request a free inspection and estimate at appleroof/plymouth-mn. Office hours run Monday through Friday, 8AM to 5PM, with 24-hour emergency roofing service available around the clock.

Social Media Profile

View Your Trusted Roofing Experts in Plymouth in a full screen map