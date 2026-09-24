Maye's Picks: Style Knows No Age For Mature Women Zeagoo's 13Th Anniversary, Honoring Radiance At Every Life Stage

NEW YORK, NY - September 24, 2026 - On September 22, renowned supermodel and nutritionist Maye Musk shared an empowering social media post marking Zeagoo 's 13th brand anniversary. As Zeagoo's campaign model, Maye Musk embodies poised elegance and an ageless approach to dressing, vividly bringing to life Zeagoo's brand positioning for mature women -“13th Anniversary: It's Not Too Late”. Style knows no age boundaries. No matter what chapter of life you are in, women can keep expressing themselves and boldly experimenting with new looks.

Forged by Time, Style Without Limits

As Maye wrote in her social post:“Happy 13th anniversary to @zeagoo-13 years of celebrating women, personal style, and every chapter along the way.”

Zeagoo understands that mature women's beauty comes from life experience and inner confidence. The“It's Not Too Late” anniversary theme encourages women to break free from age anxiety and confidently wear clothes that express their true selves in every new chapter of life.

Maye's Picks: Elegant Fall Wardrobe Essentials

Curated for autumn shopping needs, Maye handpicks two comfortable, elevated fall pieces perfect for mature women's daily and office wear. The first is Zeagoo women's V-neck floral knit sweater. Crafted from soft, skin-friendly knit fabric with a relaxed V-neck cut and fresh floral print, it delivers cozy autumn warmth while radiating gentle, age-defying elegance.

The second is Zeagoo's satin silk-feel blouse. Made of luxuriously smooth satin with subtle luster, it features a tailored fit that flatters the figure. Whether paired with jeans for casual styling or worn as a polished office layering piece, it transitions seamlessly, delivering effortless refined sophistication.

Beyond Fashion: Championing Care for Women

Beyond celebrating personal style, Zeagoo strives to support women far beyond apparel.“I also appreciate Zeagoo's commitment to supporting women beyond fashion,” Maye noted in her post. This coming October, the brand will continue to focus on breast cancer awareness and women's health.“To me, true confidence is about feeling healthy, supported, and cared for.”

The 13th anniversary marks a milestone, and an entirely new starting point. Zeagoo will continue standing beside every woman, so they may shine brightly at every stage of life.

About Zeagoo

Founded in 2013 on the principles of accessible luxury, textile innovation, and versatile tailoring, Zeagoo is a premier global contemporary fashion brand. By combining advanced material engineering with timeless capsule silhouettes, Zeagoo empowers women globally with adaptable apparel solutions built for every life transition.