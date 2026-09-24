HONG KONG, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MD&M West 2026 placed medical manufacturing priorities such as mold design, high-precision interfaces, and material selection in a practical sourcing context. Within that context, Hongrita supports developers with multi-component capabilities as a Leading LSR Mold Manufacturer from China. Its liquid silicone rubber (LSR) mold engineering includes an in-house-developed valve cold-runner system and indexed multi-material configurations. These capabilities support detailed part formation, material-interface control, and waste reduction when project teams evaluate complex medical components.MD&M West Connects Medical Manufacturing Dialogue with Mold Design PrioritiesThe 2026 edition of MD&M West was held from February 3 to 5 at the Anaheim Convention Center, the West Coast's largest event for medical device and manufacturing professionals. At Booth 1793, the exhibition display included high-precision molds, tooling, and custom manufacturing solutions. For engineering teams, the exhibition provided a setting to discuss mold structures, material interfaces, and manufacturability controls rather than relying on broad capacity claims.Engineering teams can use such exhibition discussions to examine product geometry, material combinations, cavity layouts, and validation conditions. This technical dialogue can help project teams identify mold-interface risks before formal development begins. Exhibition presence does not replace engineering validation. Medical manufacturing teams can use the event as an entry point for assessing the multi-component LSR mold capabilities that Hongrita offers and for grounding sourcing decisions in structural and material requirements.The practical output of that exchange is a structured engineering brief. Teams can record part geometry, proposed material combinations, cavity demand, indexing sequence, and validation expectations before tooling decisions are made. Hongrita can then match that brief to specific LSR and multi-component mold options rather than treating the discussion as a general sales inquiry.Valve Cold-Runner Engineering Controls Fine LSR Part FormationProducing complex LSR parts requires mold logic that coordinates material delivery, curing zones, and demolding conditions. Hongrita's in-house-developed valve cold-runner LSR mold addresses these requirements through fine-detail replication and tighter tolerance control. The runner structure supports controlled material delivery for intricate geometries while reducing gate- and runner-related constraints on finished component areas.Hongrita positions its LSR/LIM process around four outcomes: high precision, reduced flash and waste, shorter cycle times, and consistent quality. The in-house-developed valve cold-runner system supports these outcomes for very complex LSR parts that need finer details and tighter tolerances, provided it is designed together with the part and process plan. Hongrita can review how the required details, tolerance expectations, material delivery, and demolding conditions fit the proposed tooling concept, which keeps the discussion on manufacturability instead of treating one runner configuration as a universal answer.Indexed Multi-Material Examples Make Interface Design InspectableThe value of multi-component molds is easier to assess through documented material combinations, cavity configurations, and indexing mechanisms than through broad capability statements. Hongrita's Mitnehmer example uses 16+16 cavities to combine POM and TPE through 2K injection with an index plate in a 20-second cycle. The configuration illustrates how hard plastics and elastomers can be positioned within the same molding cycle.Hongrita's Thumbwheel example uses 4+4+4 cavities to combine PC, ABS, and TPE through a 3K index-plate principle in a 22-second cycle. The configuration shows the coordination required for three materials across indexing and interface sequencing. Together with the Mitnehmer, it gives buyers two published reference points for discussing how cavity count, material order, and indexing affect a multi-material mold.The two examples work best as engineering evidence rather than as specifications to copy. A buyer can compare material combinations, cavity arrangements, indexing principles, and recorded cycles, then ask Hongrita how a different geometry would change those decisions. That comparison keeps the published parameters useful without presenting them as standard quotations or guaranteed project outcomes.In-Mold Movement Reduces Separate Assembly HandoffsIn-mold indexing and in-mold assembly move part-positioning relationships into the mold structure and can reduce separate assembly interfaces after molding. Hongrita's 3-Component Magnifier example uses a 1+1+1 cavitation setup and a 45-second cycle for PMMA, POM, and PA with 30% glass fiber. The example shows how three materials and three movable components are organized and assembled inside one mold, following the in-mold assembly logic that Hongrita documents for complex multi-component parts.Hongrita's 2K Orange Peeler example uses 4+4 cavitation to process PC and LSR in a 45-second cycle, with a documented mechanism combining index plate ejection, linear gear motion, and index plate rotation. In-mold movement is a design choice that should follow the product architecture. Hongrita can assess whether combining positioning and molding actions meaningfully reduces external handoffs for the proposed part, or whether a separate assembly route remains more practical, based on component motion, material sequence, mold complexity, and the acceptance requirements of the finished product.Early Engineering Aligns Cavity Strategy with Tool LifeMulti-component LSR projects require cavity modules, interchangeable inserts, cooling methods, and surface treatments to be considered before mold manufacturing begins. Hongrita uses modular multi-cavity structures and interchangeable mold inserts to support flexibility across customized products. Early coordination helps project teams define mold boundaries before mass-production tooling is finalized.Hongrita also applies cooling technologies and selected coatings to support cycle-time control and mold service life. Bringing these manufacturing conditions into the initial design review helps align cavity strategy, maintainability, and tool-life expectations before the design is frozen. The result is a clearer engineering basis for deciding which mold configuration is appropriate for the project.Modular inserts, cooling methods, and selected coatings belong in the sourcing conversation as maintainability and production-planning inputs. Buyers can review which inserts are interchangeable, how the cavity concept supports a product family, and which operating conditions affect the selected mold structure. These questions turn general durability language into a project-level maintenance discussion.A Design-Led LSR Mold Conversation Extends Beyond the ExhibitionHongrita's design-led approach extends LSR mold discussions beyond a general capability statement. The relevant engineering questions concern manufacturability, material interfaces, cavity strategy, and the production conditions required for a specific part. Framing the discussion around these inputs helps project teams assess whether a proposed multi-component mold can be translated into an executable manufacturing plan.Project teams can move from exhibition discussions to project-level evaluation by defining part data, material combinations, cavity targets, and validation conditions. Hongrita can then review the mold architecture and production requirements against its documented LSR and multi-component capabilities. This evidence-based handoff keeps the focus on verifiable engineering inputs rather than general promotional claims. For more information on custom mold solutions and manufacturing capabilities, visit .

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MD&M West Focus: Hongrita as a Leading LSR Mold Manufacturer from China for Multi-Component Molding Design News Provided By Globalso September 24, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology



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