Medical Device Regulatory Consultancy Elevate Medtech Relaunches Its Website

Elevate Medtech's newly relaunched website, elevate-med

The new site reflects Elevate Medtech's global reach and is organised around the path a device takes from concept to market.

- Anne Arndt, founder and head of operations, Elevate MedtechCHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elevate Medtech has relaunched its website, organised around the markets it serves and the path a device takes from concept to market. The new structure reflects the company's global reach and makes it easier for visitors to find the information most relevant to their market and stage of development. Visitors can choose the market they are entering and then find the information they need for the stage their product has reached.Pages for target markets such as Australia, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and New Zealand set out what each market's medical device regulations require and the support Elevate Medtech provides, from medical device classification and technical documentation through to ISO 13485 quality management, clinical evaluation and post-market obligations. Each page outlines the relevant regulatory pathway and authority, covering ARTG inclusion with the TGA, WAND notification via Medsafe, MHRA registration and UKCA marking, CE marking under the EU MDR, and FDA clearance in the United States. This includes the local roles that overseas manufacturers must appoint, such as the Australian sponsor and the Authorised Representative in the European Union.The redesign follows the firm's formation under the Elevate Medtech name in 2025, and it reflects how the team prefers to work: explaining a demanding field in plain terms, and shaping its support around each manufacturer rather than applying a standard template.The website is live now at elevate-med.About Elevate MedtechElevate Medtech is an international medical device regulatory consultancy, formed in 2025 when the established consultancies Practical Quality and Regulatory (Cambridge, United Kingdom), the Johner Institute New Zealand and Svante Medical (Australia) came together under a single name. The new company brings more than sixty years of combined experience across medical devices, IVDs and software as a medical device (SaMD), and supports manufacturers bringing products to market around the world, including Australia, the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia, and New Zealand. Its offices are in Christchurch, Cambridge and Sydney.Notes to editorsMembers of the Elevate Medtech team will be attending the following events and are available for interview:AusMedtech 2026, Gold Coast, Australia, 21 to 22 October (Anne Arndt)MedTech World, Valletta, Malta, 11 to 13 November (Stephen Smith and Maria Vella)Surgical Disruptive Technology Summit, Valletta, Malta, 14 November (Stephen Smith and Maria Vella)Digital Health Week 2026, Auckland, New Zealand, 18 to 19 November (Anne Arndt)GIANT Health, London, 7 to 8 December (Stephen Smith)World Health Expo, Dubai, 25 to 28 January 2027 (Stephen Smith)Medical Technology UK, Newmarket, 10 to 11 March 2027 (Stephen Smith)Media enquiriesMulle ArndtElevate Medtech...+64 (0)3 423 3460elevate-med

Mulle Arndt

Elevate Medtech

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Medical device regulatory consultancy Elevate Medtech relaunches its website News Provided By Elevate Medtech September 24, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science



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