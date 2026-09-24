Dubaivisa.App Launches Dubai Visa Service With Documents Checked Before Payment

dubaivisa

dubaivisa - setup

Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C's service takes Dubai tourist visa applications in five steps, no ticket required, with documents checked automatically before payment.

- Alper Tekin, Owner and Manager, Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Applying for a Dubai tourist visa online has mostly meant airline e-visa pages tied to a ticket, unclear pricing and photos rejected after payment. dubaivisa was built to close that gap: it opens a Dubai tourist visa application for any traveller, on any airline, with no ticket requirement.

At the core of the service is the applicant's most expensive problem: the rejected document. The biometric photo, passport cover and passport photo page are checked automatically the moment they are uploaded. Blur, glare, a non-plain background, an unreadable machine-readable zone (MRZ) or a passport that expires too soon are shown to the applicant before payment, in plain language and with a fix. Nobody pays for a document that will be refused.

dubaivisa is live in English and Turkish. Turkish-language browsers see the site in Turkish with prices in TRY; international visitors see English and USD. Applications are filed with the UAE authorities through the authorised channel on the TravelDistro platform; the visa decision rests with the UAE authorities.

Key features

. Documents checked before payment. Photo and passport images pass an automatic check the moment they are uploaded; the rejection reason and a fix are shown instantly. Nobody pays for a document that will be refused.

. No ticket required. Unlike airline e-visas, the application is not tied to a flight; any traveller on any airline can apply.

. Five steps, one payment. Visa type, travel and travellers, traveller details, documents, summary and payment. Families apply on one form under a single group reference: one payment, one tracking screen.

. Live tracking and email notifications. Submitted, under review, filed with the consulate, approved: every step is visible live on the tracking page and sent by email. Document rejections, correction requests and additional-document requests are relayed immediately.

. Transparent pricing. Official fee, service charge and any express surcharge on one screen; USD on the international site, TRY on the Turkish site. No hidden fees.

. A clear refund rule. Cancel before the application is filed with the consulate and the full amount is refunded; after filing there is no refund, and the rule is confirmed explicitly before payment.

. Secure payment and data. Card payments with 3D Secure on Stripe; card details are never stored. Passport number and date of birth are stored encrypted; documents are deleted 90 days after the travel date.

. Sourced, dated guides. Visa requirements by passport type, required documents, photo rules and processing times, each with an official source link and a last-checked date.

How it works and pricing

1. Visa type: 14-, 30- or 60-day tourist visa, single or multiple entry; standard or express processing.

2. Travel and travellers: entry date, number of travellers, family/group option, contact details.

3. Traveller details: exactly as in the passport; the passport-validity warning appears before any upload.

4. Documents: phone camera or upload; each document is checked instantly.

5. Summary and payment: every line item, the refund rule and the privacy consent on one screen; the application is submitted after payment.

Prices are listed live on the site by visa type in USD; the Turkish site shows TRY equivalents at the day's rate. Our 90-day averages are 3 business days for standard and 24 hours for express processing; these are realised averages, not guarantees.

Founder's comment

"The most expensive conversation in visa processing is 'your photo was rejected': the traveller has paid, the trip is close, and they start over. We moved that check in front of the payment," says Alper Tekin, Owner and Manager of Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C. "On dubaivisa a traveller knows what they are buying, what it costs and exactly when their refund right ends, before they pay. We make no promises of guarantees, hundred-percent approval or a visa in an hour; we publish realised times with a date. We start with Türkiye and open to the world with the English edition."

About Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C

Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C is a Bur Dubai-based tour operator licensed by the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Dubai (Licence No. 1253634), and a member of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for inbound and outbound tour operations. Alongside dubaivisa, which brings Dubai tourist visa applications directly to consumers, the company operates travel products such as cappadocia and rateextra. dubaivisa is not a government website; it is a private service that files applications through the authorised channel.

Media contact

Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C · Alper Tekin, Owner and Manager Office 105-A75, Al Markaz Al Tejari 1 (Commercial Centre 1), Bur Dubai, Dubai, UAE Email:... · Web:

Images and logo available on request. For interviews and a demo account, write to the address above.

Legal note: dubaivisa is a private service operated by Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C and is not affiliated with any government body of the UAE or Türkiye. The visa decision rests solely with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates. Processing times in this release are realised averages, not commitments.

Alper Tekin

Rate Extra Tourism L.L.C

+90 5357450799

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

dubaivisa Launches Dubai Visa Service With Documents Checked Before Payment News Provided By Solustiq Yazılım ve Yapay Zeka Teknolojileri Anonim Sirketi September 24, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.