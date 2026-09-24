Mother-Daughter Entrepreneurs Forbes & Makenna Riley Honored With Two Comma Club X Award For $10 Million In Sales

Forbes Riley and Makenna Riley receive the Two Comma Club X Award at Funnel Hacking LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, recognizing more than $10 million in sales through ClickFunnels.

The mother-daughter business partners were recognized at Funnel Hacking LIVE in Las Vegas after growing their digital education and coaching business.

- Dr. Forbes Riley

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, television personality and USA TODAY bestselling author Forbes Riley, alongside her daughter and business partner Makenna Riley, was honored today with the prestigious Two Comma Club X Award, recognizing entrepreneurs who have generated more than $10 million in sales through ClickFunnels.

The award was presented during Funnel Hacking LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, where entrepreneurs from around the world gathered to celebrate innovation, marketing and business growth.

For Forbes Riley, whose career has included decades on QVC and HSN, nearly 200 infomercials and more than $2.5 billion in product sales, the achievement represents something very different from the milestones that came before it.

This time, she built it with her daughter.

“I have sold products on television for most of my adult life, but there is something incredibly emotional about standing on that stage and receiving a $10 million award with Makenna,” said Forbes Riley.“This isn't just about revenue. It is about what happens when two generations bring their strengths together, believe in a vision and build something from the ground up. As a mother, I don't know that there is a business achievement I could be more proud of.”

The Riley partnership began when Makenna joined Forbes in building the company's digital education business, bringing a new generation's understanding of digital marketing, community building and online business to Forbes's decades of experience in sales, communication and television.

Together, they grew the business through online education, coaching, live training and programs designed to help entrepreneurs communicate their value, master their pitch and turn expertise into opportunity.

The pair previously earned ClickFunnels' original Two Comma Club Award, recognizing more than $1 million generated through a funnel. Their newest achievement moves them into Two Comma Club X, the organization's eight-figure distinction.

According to Funnel Hacking LIVE, more than 3,500 Two Comma Club Awards have been earned during the organization's history, while just over 350 entrepreneurs and companies have reached the $10 million Two Comma Club X level.

“Growing up, I had a front-row seat to watching my mom sell, speak and connect with people,” said Makenna Riley.“But building this company together taught me something completely different. We weren't inheriting a business. We were creating one together. Reaching $10 million proves what can happen when experience and a new way of thinking come together, and we're just getting started.”

The achievement also represents a striking evolution in Forbes Riley's entrepreneurial career.

After becoming one of television's most recognizable product pitch experts, Riley transitioned her decades of sales and communication experience into an education company teaching entrepreneurs, executives, speakers and business owners how to communicate with greater clarity and confidence.

Her newest book, Pitch Secrets A to Z, became a USA TODAY bestseller in 2026, extending a message Riley has championed throughout her career: learning to communicate your value can fundamentally change the opportunities available to you.

The Two Comma Club X Award comes during a milestone year for Riley, which has included the success of Pitch Secrets A to Z, continued expansion of her entrepreneur education programs and community, and her work alongside Makenna to grow the next generation of the Forbes Riley brand.

“People hear $10 million and think the story is the number,” Riley added.“It isn't. The story is every student, every conversation, every late night, every mistake, every breakthrough and every person who said yes. That's what those two commas represent to me.”

About Forbes Riley

Forbes Riley is an entrepreneur, television personality, USA TODAY bestselling author, three-time TEDx speaker and internationally recognized sales and communication expert known as The Queen of Pitch. Throughout her career, she has appeared on QVC, HSN and in nearly 200 infomercials, helping generate more than $2.5 billion in product sales. She is the creator of SpinGym and the author of Pitch Secrets A to Z. Riley has trained tens of thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals in sales, communication, pitching and personal development.

About Makenna Riley

Makenna Riley is an entrepreneur, trainer and business strategist who works alongside Forbes Riley developing and scaling education, coaching and community programs for entrepreneurs. As a next-generation leader within the company, she focuses on digital business, implementation, communication and helping entrepreneurs turn ideas into scalable opportunities.

About the Two Comma Club X Award

The Two Comma Club X Award recognizes entrepreneurs whose businesses have generated more than $10 million through ClickFunnels. It is presented by ClickFunnels as part of its Two Comma Club recognition program for entrepreneurs reaching significant revenue milestones through sales funnels.

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Mother-Daughter Entrepreneurs Forbes & Makenna Riley Honored With Two Comma Club X Award for $10 Million in Sales News Provided By Forbes Factor September 24, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Social Media, Technology



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