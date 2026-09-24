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Europe's Small & Mid Caps: Opportunities Remain Intact In A New Investment Era
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Bellevue Asset Management AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report
Europe's small & mid caps: Opportunities remain intact in a new investment era
24.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Market commentary, September 24, 2026 Europe's small & mid caps: Opportunities remain intact in a new investment era Birgitte Olsen, Head Entrepreneur Investments, Bellevue Asset Management
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, CH-8001 Zurich,
Fabienne Tresch, Tel. +41 44 267 67 00, ..., Bellevue – Excellence in Specialty Investments Bellevue is a specialized asset manager with a focus on healthcare investments, small and mid-cap strategies, and other growth strategies where an active management style is particularly promising. Its product offering comprises investment funds, active ETFs, investment companies and institutional mandates. Founded in 1993 and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Bellevue employs around 75 professionals and creates value added for clients and shareholders through attractive investment performance. As of June 30, 2026, assets under management amounted to CHF 4.8 bn. Disclaimer
This press release is issued by Bellevue Asset Management AG, which is an authorized asset manager subject to the supervision of the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (“FINMA”) and acts as an Investment Manager of the Bellevue Funds (Lux) SICAV. Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund is a subfund of Bellevue Funds (Lux). The information and data presented in this press release are not to be considered as an offer to buy or sell or an invitation to subscribe any securities or financial instruments. For potential investors in Singapore Investment returns may increase or decrease due to exchange rate fluctuations. The fund(s) is not authorized or recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (the“MAS”) and its shares are not allowed to be offered to the retail public. The Sub-Fund is a restricted scheme under the Sixth Schedule to the Securities and Futures (Offers of Investments) (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations of Singapore. This press release is not a prospectus as defined in the SFA and accordingly, statutory liability under the SFA in relation to the content of prospectuses does not apply. The MAS assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Information Memorandum. You should consider carefully whether the investment is suitable for you and whether you are permitted (under the SFA, and any laws or regulations that are applicable to you) to make an investment in the Shares. If in doubt, you should consult your legal or professional advisor. This Information Memorandum has not been registered as a prospectus with the MAS. Accordingly, this Information Memorandum, the Prospectus and any other document or material in connection with the offer or sale, or invitation for subscription or purchase, of Shares may not be circulated or distributed, nor may Shares be offered or sold, or be made the subject of an invitation for subscription or purchase, whether directly or indirectly, to any persons in Singapore except in accordance with the restrictions and conditions under the SFA. By subscribing for Shares pursuant to the exempt offer under this Information Memorandum, you are required to comply with restrictions and conditions under the SFA in relation to your offer, holding and subsequent transfer of Shares. Hong Kong: This section has been prepared solely for Hong Kong investors who invest or propose to invest in Shares of Bellevue Funds (Lux) (the“Company”) in Hong Kong. Investors in Hong Kong should read this supplement in conjunction with the Prospectus for the Company (the“Prospectus”). References to the Prospectus are to be taken as references to that document as supplemented hereby. In addition, words and expressions defined in the Prospectus, unless otherwise defined below, shall bear the same meaning when used herein. Prospectus, Key Information Document (“PRIIP-KID”), the articles of association as well as the annual and semi-annual reports of the Bellevue Funds under Luxembourg law are available free of charge from Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, CH-8001 Zürich. Additional features:
File: Birgitte Olsen End of Media Release
2404092 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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