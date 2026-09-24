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Flatexdegiro Sets New Cost Benchmark For Germany's Retirement Savings Account (Altersvorsorgedepot)
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flatexDEGIRO SE
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
flatexDEGIRO sets new cost benchmark for Germany's Retirement Savings Account (Altersvorsorgedepot)
24.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
flatexDEGIRO sets new cost benchmark for Germany's Retirement Savings Account (Altersvorsorgedepot)
Paul Wolter Executive Director Public Relations +49 151 70 11 19 89 ...
flatexDEGIRO SE – Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform (, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) With the ambition of being Europe's leading online-brokerage and wealth-building platform, flatexDEGIRO currently serves more than 3.5 million customers across 16 countries. The company holds more than EUR 100 billion in assets under custody and executed more than 75 million securities transactions for its customers in 2025. Through its three brokerage platforms, DEGIRO, flatex and ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO provides access to trading on around 50 exchanges across Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) trading. Its customers are active and well-informed investors who trade on an execution-only basis without investment advice. Through ViTrade, flatexDEGIRO also caters to particularly active traders. Brokerage services and the banking business associated with securities trading are provided through flatexDEGIRO Bank SE, a wholly owned subsidiary holding a full banking licence. flatexDEGIRO operates proprietary technology across the entire value chain, delivering exceptionally high platform availability and setting industry standards for platform and service quality. 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|flatexDEGIRO SE
|Omniturm, Große Gallusstraße 16-18
|60312 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 450001 0
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000FTG1111
|WKN:
|FTG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900IRBZTADXJB6757
|EQS News ID:
|2404264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2404264 24.09.2026 CET/CEST
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