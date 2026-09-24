Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Baader Bank and OSKAR strengthen Partnership

24.09.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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Baader Bank and OSKAR strengthen Partnership Baader Bank has been working with the digital platform OSKAR for almost ten years. The partners are now intensifying and expanding their partnership. The collaboration covers both account and securities account management as well as the upcoming trading infrastructure for the new retirement savings account product. “Our collaboration has been built on trust for many years, and we are very pleased to continue having a strong partner for our digital wealth management offering on our side. As the next joint step, we will offer the retirement investment account, which is scheduled to be available from 2027, together with Baader Bank,” says Jens Ohr, co-founder of OSKAR. OSKAR is a digital platform that enables private investors to access the capital market through securities service providers, and through which private investors can invest in ETFs starting from a savings amount of 25 euros per month. This includes one-time investments and, in particular, ETF savings plans. Furthermore, ETF savings plans for children can also be set up via OSKAR. There is a special offer on the topic of asset-building benefits (Vermögenswirksame Leistungen), which Baader Bank has been supporting together with OSKAR for almost six years. The logical next step is now being taken in cooperation with Baader Bank: the implementation of the retirement investment account - with government subsidies from 1 January 2027 of up to 540 euros per year, as well as a child bonus and a bonus for young professionals entering the workforce. “Our collaboration with OSKAR has a long history and underscores our long-term strategic approach. A partnership on equal footing enables joint innovation and growth - exactly as we will now also implement with the retirement savings account,” emphasizes Oliver Riedel, CEO of Baader Bank. The intensification of partnership in the custody, trading and banking business has been agreed for a multi-year period and highlights Baader Bank's long-term and diversified growth with both existing and new B2B partners. For further information and media enquiries: Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

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Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleißheim, Germany





Upcoming dates: 25-26/09/2026 Finance '26 (Frankfurt am Main)

10.10.2026 Börsentag Berlin

17. & 18.10.2026 Baader Trading Days (Munich) About Baader Bank:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a full-service bank with its headquarters in Unterschleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 700 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. The Baader Trading brand unites the trading activities and services of Baader Bank. 24.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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