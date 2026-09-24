SC Collegium Recommends Appointment Of Permanent Judges In Gauhati, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh Hcs

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, has recommended the appointment of 12 additional judges as permanent judges in the high courts of Gauhati, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the apex court Collegium said that in its meeting held on September 23, it approved the proposal for the appointment of Justice Kaushik Goswami as Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Kaushik Goswami, Additional Judge as Permanent Judge of the Gauhati High Court,” the statement said.

In a separate statement, the apex court Collegium approved the appointment of Justice Subhash Upadhyay as a Permanent Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2026, has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Justice Subhash Upadhyay, Additional Judge as Permanent Judge of the High Court of Uttarakhand,” it said.

The top court Collegium also approved the proposal for the appointment of five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the Kerala High Court. The judges are Justice P. Krishna Kumar, Justice K.V. Jayakumar, Justice Muralee Krishna S., Justice Jobin Sebastian and Justice P.V. Balakrishnan.

For the Andhra Pradesh High Court, the Supreme Court Collegium approved proposals for the appointment of five Additional Judges as Permanent Judges. They are Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam @ Kuncham, Justice Thoota Chandra Dhana Sekar @ T.C.D. Sekhar, Justice Challa Gunaranjan, Justice Avadhanam Hari Haranadha Sarma and Dr Justice Yadavalli Lakshmana Rao.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meeting held on 23rd September, 2026, has approved the proposals for appointment of the following Additional Judges as Permanent Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh,” the statement said.

The Chief Justice and Judges of the High Courts are appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution.

While recommending the appointment of an Additional Judge as a Permanent Judge, the Chief Justice of the High Court is required to furnish detailed statistics, including month-wise disposal of cases and judgments delivered by the judge concerned, as well as the number of cases reported in law journals, duly certified by them.

The data must also include information regarding the total number of working days, the number of days the judge actually attended court, and the days of absence during the relevant period for which disposal statistics are submitted. Additional Judges are appointed by the President under clause (1) of Article 224 of the Constitution.