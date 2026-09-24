Delhi Horror: Phones Of Three Gang Rape Accused Who Posed As Cops, Sent For FSL Examination

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Thursday sent the mobile phones of the three accused in the Aastha Kunj gang rape case to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination as investigators probe the digital activity and conspiracy by the three men who posed as cops.

Police sources said investigators suspect that the accused may have recorded videos of the 17-year-old victim. Several pornographic videos have also reportedly been recovered from the mobile phone of accused Asif.

According to sources, the search histories of two other accused, Mukesh and Hemant, had allegedly been deleted. Investigating agencies are examining the digital activity and footprints of all three accused to determine their movements, communication and activities before and after the alleged incident.

Police suspect that the accused may have conspired before targeting the minor on Monday evening. Criminal conspiracy charges have been added to the FIR following the recovery of a pistol, knife and condoms from Asif's possession.

Investigators are also examining whether Asif had previously carried weapons and whether he had allegedly targeted other women in the park or nearby areas in a similar manner.

According to police sources, the accused posed as police personnel to influence and intimidate the girl and her friend. They reportedly used terms such as 'sir' and threatened them while claiming to be policemen before allegedly assaulting the girl.

The investigation has also revealed that the accused brothers allegedly went to a food shop after the incident. They subsequently returned to their home in Srinivaspuri, where they allegedly washed their clothes in an attempt to destroy evidence, sources said.

The victim was also threatened with consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She later narrated the incident to her friend, who called the Police Control Room and informed the authorities.

The incident took place earlier this week when the girl and her 17-year-old friend visited Aastha Kunj Park after offering prayers at Kalkaji Mandir on the occasion of her 17th birthday. They entered the park through Gate No. 7, where the accused trio allegedly spotted them.

According to sources, the three men followed the girls for nearly a kilometre before confronting them while allegedly posing as police personnel. They reportedly used police-like language to convince the victims that they were officers.

One of the accused, Asif, 32, a vegetable wholesaler, is being described by investigators as a key accused in the case. He reportedly lived near Aastha Kunj Park and allegedly frequently visited secluded areas around the park.

Officials said a pistol, knife and condoms were recovered from his possession during the investigation. Police are examining whether these items were carried in connection with the alleged crime.

The investigation is also examining the roles of the other accused, including Hemant, 24, who is reportedly an advocate, and his brother Mahesh, 24, a final-year B.Sc. Mathematics student.