PM Modi Praises Seva Sankalp Yatra, Recalls Own Organisational Days

PM Modi Lauds Yatra as Grassroots Nation-Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday interacted virtually with participants of the Seva Sankalp Yatra, praising their ongoing nationwide journey connecting Vadnagar and Varanasi as a significant step toward grassroots nation-building. Drawing from his own organisational background within the party, the Prime Minister acknowledged the hardships participants face, including shifting weather conditions and changing locations.

During the interaction, PM connected with the travellers' current experiences, noting that such cross-country yatras play a vital role in helping the younger generation understand the country's diversity. "All of you are well aware of my life from the time I used to work within the BJP organisation. I have extensive experience in managing and organising numerous journeys, as well as undertaking them myself. As a dedicated worker of the BJP, whether I was personally undertaking these journeys or organising them, I have witnessed the various kinds of challenges they have to navigate, from the vagaries of the weather to constantly changing locations and evolving needs. But all of you have carried these initiatives forward," PM Modi said.

Service, Welfare, and Nation-Building

The Prime Minister further highlighted welfare initiatives stemming from a spirit of service such as free food grain distributions and health schemes. PM Modi urged participants to look beyond conventional politics. Bridging this philosophy to the broader national vision, he stated, "...When there is a feeling of service, then crores of needy people get free food grains. When there is a feeling of service, Ayushman Yojana is born. While passing through these two cities, you must have seen along the way how we have taken forward the works of service. Politics, elections, and governance systems are in their place. But we are the people who are out for nation-building. We are people who have come out with the resolve for a developed India."

Harnessing Youth Power for a Developed India

Emphasising that building a developed nation by 2047 requires harnessing the energy of the rising generation, the Prime Minister added, "In building a developed India by 2047, we have to strongly advance the huge role of youth power. Today's young generation is also the creator of a developed India, and this generation will also be a big beneficiary. And to fulfil this responsibility, it is very important to know India on the ground, understand it, experience every nuance of the country, meet different regions and social classes, get acquainted with their dreams, understand their aspirations, know their views; all these things are very important, and in this, Seva Sankalp Yatra is definitely going to play an important role in your life."

A Personal Connection to the Journey

The Prime Minister extended a warm welcome to the travellers journeying between his birthplace and his parliamentary constituency, reflecting on their significance. He said, "I extend a warm welcome to all the young colleagues associated with the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra'. Vadnagar and Varanasi are two ancient, historic cities... For me, one is my birthplace, and the other is karmabhumi (the land where I have dedicated my life to service). Kashi holds the blessings of Baba Vishwanath, while Vadnagar is a land blessed by Hatkeshwar Mahadev.”

“You are all spearheading a massive campaign of service connecting these two cities. I have just had the opportunity to meet you all and speak with some of the associates who set out from Vadnagar and are making their way toward Varanasi,” PM added. Expressing deep affinity with their journey, Modi noted,“Hearing about your experiences makes me feel as though I am walking right alongside you. You have eloquently described your service activities. I certainly keep an eye on the videos and photos you share on social media. It brings me great joy to see young associates from my party, including so many young daughters, engaged in such a significant and courageous endeavour. I am both inspired and grateful to you all."

Fostering Public Participation and Dialogue

The Prime Minister also praised the travellers for fostering public participation through Gram Sabhas, cleanliness drives, and cultural events.“It gives me great pleasure to see that wherever you go, you are building bridges of dialogue and public participation, be it through discussions in 'Gram Sabhas', interactions with beneficiaries, tree plantation drives, cleanliness campaigns, participation in cultural events, conversations with social media influencers, or efforts to expand social media networks. People remember every such act performed with a spirit of service; they offer their blessings, and my own life has been sustained by the blessings of the people. The blessings of the people have been the greatest source of energy in my life," PM Modi said.

About the Seva Sankalp Yatra

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with participants of the Seva Yatra via video conferencing. The Seva Yatris are undertaking a bike Yatra in 10 groups from Vadnagar to Varanasi, bringing together public engagement through seva, sampark, youth participation, social welfare, cultural connect and community mobilisation from one grassroots location to another.

From September 17 to October 7, the teams will travel from Vadnagar to Varanasi and from Varanasi to Vadnagar. They have set out on a journey that is much more than a motorcycle Yatra.

They are travelling through towns, districts, talukas and villages, taking the spirit of Seva right to the grassroots. The Seva Yatris are not simply passing through communities. They are stopping, meeting people and committing Seva in activities that respond to local needs - from cleanliness drives at ponds, temples, schools, parks, hospitals and other public areas to beneficiary interactions, youth dialogues, Gram Sabha samvad and Gau Seva to tree plantation under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. (ANI)

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