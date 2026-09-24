Bengaluru Airport: Rs 30 Crore Drugs, Gold Seized In 3 Days 8 Arrested

Bengaluru Customs officials seized hydroponic weed and gold worth a combined Rs 29.75 crore at Kempegowda International Airport in separate operations on September 19 and 21. The seizures included more than 80 kg of hydroponic weed and over 1 kg of gold. Eight people have been arrested in connection with the cases.

The operations involved passengers arriving from several international destinations, including Bangkok, Vietnam, Kuala Lumpur and Abu Dhabi. Customs officials said the contraband was concealed in luggage, clothing and body cavities in some cases.

Smugglers Hide Gold In Bags, Underwear And Body Cavities

Customs officers checked a passenger arriving from Vietnam on September 21 and found 2 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 70 lakh concealed inside his cabin bag.

On the same day, officials intercepted another passenger arriving from Kuala Lumpur. They recovered 559.4 grams of gold worth Rs 81.47 lakh, which had allegedly been concealed inside the passenger's bag, underwear and body cavity.

Customs Crackdown Leads To Multiple Drug Seizures

The team intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok on September 19 and seized 15.3 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 5.35 crore.

In a separate case on the same day, officials intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and recovered 26.8 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 9.38 crore.

Customs officials also intercepted two other passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 36 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 12.57 crore. In another case, a passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi was intercepted, and 642 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 93.78 lakh was seized.

Across these operations, customs officials seized a total of 80.1 kg of hydroponic weed and 1.20 kg of gold. Six people were arrested in connection with the drug seizures, while two were arrested in the gold smuggling cases. The accused in the drug cases have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

More Drugs Worth Rs 3.49 Crore Seized From Bangkok Flyers

The customs department has continued its crackdown on suspected international drug smuggling at the airport. In another operation, officials seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 3.49 crore following a tip-off about suspected drug trafficking.

A tourist arriving from Bangkok on Monday was intercepted, and officials recovered 6 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 2.10 crore from his luggage.

In another case, customs officials intercepted another tourist arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.97 kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 1.39 crore.