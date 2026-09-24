'We Will Respond Decisively': Atta Tarar Warns Afghan Taliban

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Information Minister Atta Tarar has said that Pakistan exercised its right to self-defence on September 23 by carrying out air and drone strikes at 10 locations in Afghanistan, where facilities had been established to launch and store drones.

In a statement posted on X, Tarar said attempts were made on September 23 to send drones into Pakistan from Afghan territory. He said the move was deliberate and illegal, amounting to a violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and could not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Strongly condemning the deliberate and illegal intrusion of drones from Afghan territory, the federal information minister described it as a blatant violation of Pakistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a serious and unacceptable act of aggression.

Tarar said Pakistan's air defence system detected all drones coming from Afghan territory in time and destroyed them before they could reach their designated targets. He said the attempt to carry out drone attacks from Afghan territory was therefore completely foiled.

According to Tarar, Pakistan, exercising its right to self-defence, targeted 10 locations in Afghanistan through air and drone strikes. He said drones were being launched and stored at these locations.

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He said Pakistan's operation remained limited to specific targets and focused on sites directly linked to attacks against Pakistan. According to him, the action was deliberate, precise, proportionate and limited in nature, targeting only identified military sites.

The federal information minister made it clear that Pakistan would not accept any attack against the country from Afghan territory, whether carried out by militant groups or by the Afghan Taliban government itself. He said any violation of Pakistan's sovereignty would receive an immediate and decisive response.

Tarar urged the Afghan Taliban government to immediately halt all hostile activities against Pakistan. He called on the Afghan government to take effective and sustained action against terrorist elements operating from its territory.

He said Pakistan did not want an escalation of tensions and remained committed to promoting regional peace, dialogue and constructive engagement. However, he warned that Pakistan's commitment should not be mistaken for weakness or taken as permission to tolerate hostile actions indefinitely.

The federal information minister said Pakistan would take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens. He said there would be no compromise on the country's defence and the protection of its people.

Tarar reiterated that Pakistan's commitment to regional peace, dialogue and constructive engagement should not be interpreted as a willingness to tolerate hostile actions indefinitely. He stressed that Pakistan would take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.

Tarar concluded by warning that if the Afghan Taliban takes any further provocative action, Pakistan will respond firmly and decisively.