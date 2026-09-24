Russians Strike Kyiv With Ballistic Missiles, US Has Ability To Respond Strongly - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine made the statement on his official Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv just as we were meeting with members of Congress and discussing the Lindsey Graham law and the need to strengthen sanctions. Russia will not end this war without pressure. As people were sleeping, flashes from explosions lit up the sky," the post said.

Once again, the main target of their attack was Kyiv and civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, a maternity hospital, energy facilities and logistics, Volodymyr Zelensky noted.

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"We discussed exactly how to protect against these threats with Brian Fitzpatrick, Michael Quigley, Marcy Kaptur, Jared Golden, Joe Wilson and Gregory Meeks. Every such attack happens because the pressure on the aggressor has never become total, and Russia believes it can continue to bet on ballistic terror," the president said.

The United States now has the ability to respond strongly, Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized. Ballistic missile interceptors are needed to protect lives. Sanctions against Russia and those helping it generate revenue need to be implemented.

As reported by Ukrinform, at that time two people had been killed and six injured in Kyiv as a result of the missile attack.

Photo: Zelenskiy / Official / Telegram