ADF Neutralizes Four Zircon Missiles, Three Ballistic Missiles And 219 Russian Uavs Used To Attack Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's Air Force reported this on Telegram.

Beginning at 18:00 on Wednesday, September 23, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with Zircon anti-ship missiles launched from the Kursk, Rostov and Oryol regions; Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from the Kursk and Bryansk regions; and 282 attack UAVs, including jet-powered drones, of the Shahed type, Gerbera drones, Banderol/Dan-T loitering munitions, and Parodiya-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from areas including Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia; temporarily occupied Donetsk; as well as Hvardiiske and Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

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The Odesa and Kyiv regions were the main targets of the attack.

The air assault was repelled by Ukrainian combat aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned-systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 on Thursday, September 24, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 227 targets:



four Zircon missiles;

three Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

one Banderol/Dan-T munition; 219 drones.

Hits were recorded at 13 locations, while falling debris from downed targets was reported at another 10 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with dozens of enemy UAVs still in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform reported, during the night of September 24, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles and drones.

A 57-year-old woman was killed in the Podilskyi district and a 65-year-old man was killed in the Solomianskyi district.

Another eight people, aged between 25 and 77, were injured. A police officer was among those wounded.

Photo: Defense Forces