Lizzie Knight
- Program Director, Education and Skills, Grattan Institute
Lizzie Knight is Director of the Education and Skills Program at Grattan Institute. Her program focuses on exploring the links between senior secondary education, vocational education and training (VET), higher education, and the longer-term social and economic outcomes for young people. Lizzie is a policy researcher with expertise across vocational and higher education, workforce development, career pathways, and equity in post-school education. She has published more than 70 research publications and national policy reports, including five books. She has undertaken academic, teaching, and research roles across TAFEs and universities, including serving as Senior Research Fellow at the Mitchell Institute and Senior Lecturer at James Cook University. Most recently, as Director, Workforce Futures, at Jobs and Skills Australia, she led policy work on VET, early childhood workforce capability, skills needs, and education-to-employment pathways. A qualified Australian career practitioner, she holds a PhD in Educational Sociology from Monash University.Experience
- 2026–present Program Director, Education and Skills, Grattan Institute
- 2018 Monash University, Educational Sociology
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