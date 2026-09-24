Venezuela's Acting President Promises Elections

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (NNN-dpa) -- Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodríguez on Wednesday announced elections and political change in the country, German news agency dpa reported.

"In Venezuela there will be elections," Rodríguez said during an address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

She said the government had begun talks with parts of the opposition aimed at creating equal conditions for all sides.

Rodríguez said elections alone were not enough to measure democracy and that the quality of the political competition leading up to them was crucial.

An election should provide a solution and not create new irreconcilable conflicts, she said.

She said Venezuela had started a democratic transition to ensure its rebirth, describing it as "an orderly, institutional, and verifiable process to build a country that is freer for all, more prosperous, and more at peace with itself."

She also announced reforms to the justice system and equal conditions for all political forces.

Rodríguez did not give a date for the elections, saying the Venezuelan people would determine the right time and that state institutions were prepared to guarantee an inclusive and transparent process.

She also thanked US President Donald Trump and his administration for their readiness to resume the course of diplomatic relations and cooperation with Venezuela.

"Today we are working solemnly through dialogue to settle our differences," Rodríguez said, citing energy, security, the fight against transnational crime and economic cooperation as areas for cooperation.

Rodríguez and Trump met in person for the first time on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. The meeting was held behind closed doors.

The rapprochement follows the US capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro earlier this year. Rodríguez, who had been his vice president, then took over as acting president.

Caracas and Washington have since expanded cooperation, particularly in the oil sector.

--NNN-dpa