Kazakhstan's Tokayev Appoints New Deputy Defense Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Daulet Bekmanov as Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

This was announced in a statement published by the press service of the Kazakh president.

“By order of the Head of State, Bekmanov Daulet Nysanulovich has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan,” the statement said.

Daulet Bekmanov was born in Uzbekistan in 1983.

He began his career in 2007 at National Information Technologies JSC, where he held positions including leading specialist of the IT unit, chief manager of IT processes, and analyst in the IT consulting group.

From 2009 to 2011, he worked as a leading specialist at the Center for Management of Healthcare Investment Projects in Astana.

In 2011-2012, Bekmanov served as chief analyst at National Information Technologies JSC and head of the Department for Automation of Public Services at the Committee for Control of Public Services Automation and Coordination of Public Service Centers under the Ministry of Communications and Information of Kazakhstan.

In 2012-2013, he headed the Department for Control of Electronic Services at the same committee under the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kazakhstan.

In 2014, he served as Deputy Director of the Department for Development of Electronic Services and Public Service Centers at the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Communications and Information.

From 2014 to 2016, Bekmanov headed the Department for Control of Electronic Services at the Committee of Communications, Informatization and Information under the Ministry for Investments and Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2016-2017, he served as Deputy Director of the Department for Public Services Development and Director of the Department of Informatization at the Ministry of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan.

From 2017 to February 2020, Bekmanov was Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of National Information Technologies JSC.

From February 2020 to May 2023, he served as Chairman of the Committee for Public Services under the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

From May 2023 to July 2025, Bekmanov was Managing Director for Public Services at Kazpost JSC.

Since July 2025, he has served as Chairman of the Management Board of National Information Technologies JSC.