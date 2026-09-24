Uzbekistan's TITR Freight Share With EU Climbs To 28%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The share of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (TITR) in Uzbekistan's freight traffic with the European Union has risen significantly over the past five years, increasing from 12% to 28%, Director of the Center for Transport and Logistics Development Studies under Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport Bekzod Kholmatov noted during a meeting held on September 22.

The figures were cited in a statement issued by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport following a September 22 seminar in Tashkent, organized jointly by the European Union, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) under the framework of the TITR Coordination Platform.

The seminar brought together representatives of Uzbekistan's private sector to identify practical measures for improving the corridor's efficiency and competitiveness.

Furthermore, Kholmatov stated that the growth in the corridor's share demonstrates its increasing role in trade between Uzbekistan and the EU, while barriers remain along the route.

“Direct dialogue with the business community is important for developing practical solutions to the barriers affecting the corridor,” Kholmatov said.

EU Ambassador to Uzbekistan Toivo Klaar highlighted the strategic importance of the TITR under the EU's Global Gateway initiative and the bloc's support for infrastructure development and“soft connectivity.”

IFC Regional Manager for Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan Neil McKain said businesses need not only infrastructure but also effective coordination, predictable transportation services and competitive logistics.

Participants worked in thematic groups to identify key barriers along the Trans-Caspian route and develop practical proposals for addressing them through regulatory and other reforms.

The seminar was held as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between Uzbekistan, the EU, and the private sector on improving the corridor's connectivity and facilitating trade between Central Asia and European markets.