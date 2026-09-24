Uzbekistan Targets 54% Renewable Energy Share By 2030 Mirziyoyeva

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to increase the share of renewable energy sources to 54% by 2030 as part of broader efforts to address environmental challenges, including the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster, Head of Uzbekistan's Presidential Administration Saida Mirziyoyeva said at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23.

This was reflected in the statement by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change of Uzbekistan.

Mirziyoyeva said the drying of the Aral Sea was not a natural disaster but the result of decisions made over decades and what she described as an unjust approach to nature.

“Uzbekistan is widely introducing modern water-saving technologies. We have set a goal of increasing the share of renewable energy sources to 54 percent by 2030. We do not want the Aral Sea region to remain only a symbol of an environmental disaster. It should become a territory where environmental solutions are tested,” Mirziyoyeva said.

She said Uzbekistan has mobilized available resources to mitigate the consequences of the Aral Sea disaster, while pursuing broader measures to protect natural ecosystems.

The country has also set a target of raising the share of renewable energy in its energy mix to 54% by 2030, according to Mirziyoyeva.

Furthermore, Saida Mirziyoyeva highlighted Uzbekistan's initiative under which 2027–2036 have been declared the Decade of Action for Afforestation and Forest Restoration, describing it as part of efforts to address environmental challenges through international cooperation and practical solutions.

The Aral Sea, once one of the world's largest inland water bodies, has undergone severe shrinkage over decades, creating extensive environmental and socioeconomic challenges across the region.