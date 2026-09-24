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Alena Aliyeva Visits Center For Children With Special Needs (PHOTO/VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Alena Aliyeva visited a center for children with special needs.
A. Aliyeva shared a post about this on her social media account.
Trend presents the post:
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