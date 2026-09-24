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Alena Aliyeva Visits Specialized Educational Institution No. 3 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. Alena Aliyeva visited Special Educational Institution No. 3.
A. Aliyeva shared this on her social media account.
The post reads:
“A visit to Special Educational Institution No. 3.”
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