Concierge Services Take On Bigger Role In Managed Properties Across Singapore

An Applied Protection concierge helping a visitor.

As office towers and condominiums are improving their front-of-house experience, concierge teams are becoming more important to manage property operations.

- Richard Yeo, Chief Operating Officer at Applied ProtectionSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge services are taking on a larger role in managed properties across Singapore as building operators place greater emphasis on service quality at the point of arrival.Key Takeaways- Concierge services now support visitor assistance, resident and tenant enquiries, wayfinding, delivery coordination and issue routing.- Office occupiers increasingly compare workplace experience with hospitality environments, including concierge-style services and curated arrivals.- Singapore's built-environment sector is placing greater emphasis on Integrated Facilities Management, which connects operations, workflows and data.The shift is visible in office towers and condominiums, where front-of-house teams are often the first human contact for tenants, residents, guests, contractors and delivery personnel. Their role now extends beyond greeting visitors to supporting daily operations and routing issues.In the office sector, workplace experience has become a stronger consideration for occupiers. CBRE noted in June 2026 that employees increasingly compare offices with premium hospitality environments, including concierge-style services, curated arrival experiences, wellness-focused lobbies and frictionless digital access.For condominiums, property management has also become more customer-facing. EdgeProp previously reported that concierge service has become increasingly crucial in condo management, reflecting higher resident expectations and a more service-oriented approach.The trend also sits within Singapore's facilities-management transformation. The Building and Construction Authority stated in July 2026 that Integrated Facilities Management goes beyond contract aggregation by connecting operations, workflows and data for better productivity and service delivery.What Should Property Managers NoteFor property managers, this means concierge services should be assessed as an operational function, not only a hospitality feature. Clear procedures are needed for visitor assistance, resident enquiries, contractor coordination and escalation.Concierge services remain distinct from security services. However, both functions often operate near front-of-house touchpoints. Singapore's Security Industry Transformation Map has identified customer orientation, problem solving and de-escalation as important skills as security services evolve.“Concierge services are often viewed as simple reception support, but in managed properties they play a wider role in the daily experience of tenants, residents and visitors,” said Richard Yeo, Chief Operating Officer at Applied Protection.“The role requires communication, consistency and a clear understanding of site procedures.”Property managers, MCSTs and facilities teams can learn more about Applied Protection's concierge services and security services at applied-protection.About Applied ProtectionApplied Protection is a security company in Singapore providing security services and front-of-house support for residential, commercial, industrial and event environments. Its services include security operations, security consulting, event security, concierge services and related site-support functions.

Suresh Kumar

Applied Protection Pte Ltd

+65 90906464

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Concierge Services Take on Bigger Role in Managed Properties Across Singapore News Provided By Big Wall Consultancy LLP September 24, 2026, 05:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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