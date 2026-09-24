Summit Trial Attorneys: From Defending Insurers To Fighting For The Injured

Renee M Finch founding partner of Summit Trial Attorneys

Founder Renee M. Finch brings 20+ years of insurance experience to plaintiff advocacy, with a $41 million product-defect settlement among her results.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than 20 years working with insurance companies, Renee M. Finch now represents the people bringing claims against them. Through Summit Trial Attorneys, the female-owned personal injury law firm she founded in Las Vegas in April 2025, Finch applies her insurance background to advocating for injured individuals and families across Nevada.

Her career began inside the insurance industry and continued as an attorney defending insurers and nationally known corporations. That experience informs how she evaluates a claim, anticipates defenses and prepares a case for negotiation or trial. At Summit, the focus is on helping injured people understand their options and pursue accountability.

A defining result in Finch's career is a $41 million product-defect settlement in which she served as lead counsel, with Nick Rowley of Trial Lawyers for Justice serving as of counsel. The matter reflects the substantial preparation complex injury litigation can require. Summit describes a four-year product-defect case as a turning point that helped inspire Finch to establish a practice dedicated to injured people.

Finch's professional recognition includes selection to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars lists from 2019 through 2024 and My Vegas Top 100 Nevada Lawyer recognition in 2020. She is also an active member of the American Board of Trial Advocates and the Nevada Justice Association, and a member of Outer Realm, a peer-selected national group of trial lawyers.

Summit's practice includes motor vehicle collisions, hotel and casino injuries, defective products, negligent security, insurance bad faith and wrongful death. The firm emphasizes direct communication and preparing cases with the evidence needed for settlement discussions or trial, while keeping each client informed about the path ahead.

Additional information about the firm and Finch's background is available at stattorneys. Firm updates are available on Instagram at @summittrialattorneys.

About Summit Trial Attorneys

Summit Trial Attorneys is a female-owned personal injury law firm based at UnCommons in Las Vegas. Founded by Renee M. Finch in 2025, the firm represents injured people and families throughout Nevada. Consultations are available at 702-789-4200.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Every case is different.

Renee Finch

Summit Trial Attorneys

+ +1 702-789-4200

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Summit Trial Attorneys: From Defending Insurers to Fighting for the Injured News Provided By Summit Trial Attorneys September 24, 2026, 05:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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