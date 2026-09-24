Trusted Optometrist in San Rafael & San Francisco, CA

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SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Recognition from BusinessRate has placed Rising Star Optometry among the Top 3 optometrists in San Rafael for the 2026 BusinessRate Awards based on verified analysis of Google Reviews and publicly available feedback. Data certification by BusinessRate confirmed the practice's ranking in the optometrist category following analysis of customer satisfaction benchmarks and reputation metrics.Evaluation by BusinessRate focused on verified customer responses gathered through Google Reviews, recognizing local businesses with strong feedback patterns. Results from the ranking process reflect independent analysis rather than nomination or application. Certified scoring through the BusinessRate Score system aggregates multiple service and reputation indicators to determine how businesses compare within their local market.Authority from the BusinessRate assessment model accentuates customer experience signals measured through publicly available review platforms. Review management and ranking systems developed by BusinessRate use verified data to generate rankings that highlight local organizations demonstrating consistent feedback from their customer base. Certification documentation for the 2026 award confirms Rising Star Optometry's placement within the Top 3 list for the San Rafael optometrist category.Recognition through the BusinessRate Awards highlights businesses whose customer feedback and service indicators align with the organization's ranking criteria. Analysis of review patterns and reputation factors contributes to the annual identification of businesses meeting the award benchmark within their category.Company Information:Rising Star Optometry was founded by Dr. David Grisham and later expanded by Dr. Jeremy Shumaker. The practice offers eye exams, vision therapy, pediatric optometry, and rehabilitation services addressing visual skill development, post-concussion vision issues, and complex vision conditions.

Dr. Jeremy Shumaker

Rising Star Optometry

+1 415-459-2020

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Experienced Eye Doctors in San Rafael & San Francisco | Rising Star Optometry

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Independent Review Recognition Issued Through Customer Feedback Analysis News Provided By Rising Star Optometry September 24, 2026, 05:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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