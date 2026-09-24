Brighter Image Lab Provides Online Dental Smile Makeover For Ashley After Discovering Nearly 200 Social Media Videos

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Brighter Image Lab provided the cosmetic smile makeover after discovering Ashley's social media pleas for help. Her emotional reaction:“I feel pretty again.”

- Bil WatsonDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brighter Image Lab, a Fort Worth-based smile-design laboratory specializing in custom removable dental veneers, provided a complimentary smile makeover to a woman after discovering her repeated social media requests for help improving her smile.Ashley had launched a GoFundMe campaign and posted nearly 200 videos documenting her efforts to find an affordable way to improve the appearance of her teeth.After members of the Brighter Image Lab team discovered the videos, the company contacted Ashley and offered to design and provide a custom removable dental veneer at no charge.Her reaction to seeing her completed smile was captured on video.“I feel pretty again,” Ashley said.“I just have not felt pretty when I smile in a long time,” she continued.“I didn't think I was worthy of this, and somebody thought I was.”Brighter Image Lab Director Bil Watson said Ashley's experience brought attention to the challenges faced by consumers who want to improve the appearance of their teeth but are searching for alternatives to conventional cosmetic dental procedures.“Cosmetic dentists have done remarkable work changing smiles,” Watson said.“But there are people who want a better smile and simply aren't ready for expensive or permanent cosmetic dental procedures. We developed another option for them.”Removable Dental Veneers as a Cosmetic OptionBrighter Image Lab has designed custom removable dental veneers and lab-direct cosmetic smile makeovers since 1997.The company's process uses digital design to create a removable veneer fitted over a client's existing teeth. Unlike some conventional cosmetic dental procedures, the process does not require drilling, injections or permanent alteration of the client's natural teeth.The company works directly with clients seeking cosmetic improvement for the visible appearance of missing, broken, crooked, misaligned, stained or discolored teeth.Ashley received her smile makeover at no charge as part of the company's decision to respond to her social media campaign.“We can talk about digital design, materials and smile technology all day,” Watson said.“But ultimately, this is why we do it. We wanted Ashley to look at herself, smile and feel good about what she saw.”The completed makeover and Ashley's reaction were documented in a video produced by Brighter Image Lab.Ashley's Smile Makeover VideoAshley's transformation and reaction can be viewed in the video,“Brighter Image Lab | They Fixed My Smile Online.”About Brighter Image LabFounded in 1997, Brighter Image Lab designs and manufactures custom removable dental veneers at its laboratory in Fort Worth, Texas. The company provides lab-direct cosmetic smile makeovers for consumers seeking a personalized, removable alternative to traditional cosmetic dentistry.For additional information about Brighter Image Lab and its removable dental veneers, visit:BRIGHTERIMAGELAB

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Brighter Image Lab Provides Online Dental Smile Makeover For Ashley After Discovering Nearly 200 Social Media Videos News Provided By Brighterimagelab September 24, 2026, 05:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care



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