New City Projects Expands International Reach, Targeting Buyers Across The US, Europe And The Middle East

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CEO Vahe Davtyan on New City Projects' plan to bring diaspora and international buyers into Armenia's real estate market.

YEREVAN, ARMENIA, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Armenian developer strengthens its connections with diaspora and global buyers abroad, building on continued growth at home.New City Projects is accelerating its efforts to attract buyers across the United States, Europe and the Middle East. It is targeting both Armenia's global diaspora and a wider pool of buyers with no Armenian roots who, the company says, increasingly recognize the country's residential and investment potential. The Yerevan-based developer, known for building lifestyle-specific communities instead of applying one housing formula everywhere, continues to expand its domestic portfolio across Yerevan and other strategically important locations in Armenia while extending its reach to buyers abroad.“We want New City Projects to become a credible platform connecting international capital, expertise, and buyers with high-quality development opportunities in Armenia,” says Vahe Davtyan, chief executive officer.As Armenia's real estate market has matured, buyers have increasingly begun to consider factors beyond price and square footage, including a developer's reputation, construction quality, infrastructure, design, and the long-term value of a project. That shift is what makes international buyers, who judge developers on the same criteria from a distance, a natural next audience for the company.Competition raises the stakesCompetition in Armenia's real estate sector has become significantly stronger in recent years, sharpening the standards buyers now expect from every developer in the market. Mr. Davtyan calls that shift a positive development, one that pushes every developer, including his own, to improve architectural quality, customer service, transparency and marketing. He credits much of New City Projects' own growth to disciplined project selection, strong construction quality and a quick response to shifting customer expectations. That, backed by steady investment in client communication, technology and brand trust, is what he says now sets the company apart in a maturing market. He also argues that a project's impact on a city, and on the people who live there, lasts for decades after construction ends, a view he says shapes every major decision the company makes.“From the beginning, our vision at New City Projects has been to create more than residential buildings,” says Mr. Davtyan.“We aim to develop environments where architecture, functionality, quality, and long-term value come together.”Built around the people who live thereNew City Projects approaches each development individually, shaping the concept around the location, surrounding environment and the lifestyle of its future residents. The company currently has seven projects in its portfolio, three of which stand out: Novem Residence, built for buyers who value privacy and low-density living; Lotus Living, designed around green space and family life; and Pallada Tsaghkadzor. Within each one, apartment layouts, common areas, landscaping, engineering and amenities are treated as a single experience instead of separate line items. That discipline, the company says, is about building for lasting value, not simply maximizing units on a plot.“Pallada Tsaghkadzor combines residential ownership with hospitality, wellness, and leisure infrastructure in a destination setting,” says Mr. Davtyan.“We develop projects for different lifestyles and market segments rather than following a single formula,” he adds. The company also credits its openness to new ideas, from digital tools to new ways of selling homes, as part of what sets it apart. Still, the company maintains that difference only counts once buyers see it in a finished project, not in a pitch.Closing the distance for buyers abroadArmenia's real estate market is already established, yet it continues to develop actively. This provides buyers with a clear entry point and the potential for long-term appreciation. For both local and international buyers, residential real estate can serve not only as a place to live, but also as a valuable long-term asset. Purchasing residential property can be a way to preserve capital while also creating the opportunity to generate returns through resale or rental income.Buyers based abroad face a structural problem: they can't easily walk a site before signing on, and have historically had to rely on secondhand accounts of a project's quality. New City Projects is investing in an increasingly digital customer journey, including virtual property presentations, immersive environments and tools that allow international buyers to evaluate projects remotely. Trust and accessibility, the company says, matter just as much as design for clients who may never see a unit in person, which is why it is also strengthening international communications and partnerships abroad to support them throughout the process. Transparent legal and purchasing processes remain central to that approach, built for buyers who may close on a property sight unseen. Looking ahead, New City Projects says it plans to deepen that investment further, bringing artificial intelligence and greater automation into how it markets, sells, serves and manages its projects, treating the technology as central to the business rather than an add-on.About New City ProjectsNew City Projects is behind Novem Residence, Lotus Living and Pallada Tsaghkadzor, three residential and hospitality concepts built for different lifestyles across Armenia. The company treats real estate as a trust-based business, built on the understanding that buyers are making one of the most significant financial decisions of their lives. Partners, meanwhile, commit capital and reputation to projects that can take years to complete. With those partners, the company says it builds relationships around shared long-term objectives instead of single transactions - ties meant to continue across multiple projects and years, not end with one closed deal. The company expects the wider market to keep moving toward integrated developments that combine residential, hospitality and leisure uses instead of stand-alone housing. Its own ambition, New City Projects says, is to help drive that shift and show that developments built in Armenia can compete according to international standards.More information is available on the New City Projects website.

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New City Projects Expands International Reach, Targeting Buyers Across the US, Europe and the Middle East News Provided By PangeaGlobe Limited September 24, 2026, 05:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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