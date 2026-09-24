Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 3, Ep. 2 'Japan's Economic Future: Aging, AI, And Automation'

Prof. A. Kaneko explores the link between automation, inheritance, and intergenerational support, and why wealth passed down may matter more than we think.

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waseda University released episode two,“Japan's Economic Future: Aging, AI, and Automation”, of Season 3 of its English language podcast series“Rigorous Research, Real Impact” on September 24, 2026. All podcast episodes are available for free on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.Episode 2:“Japan's Economic Future: Aging, AI, and Automation”How will automation, AI, and demographic change shape long-term economic growth? Host and Waseda student Kanon Kurabayashi explores this question with Professor Akihiko Kaneko of the Faculty of Political Science and Economics (FPSE). They discuss how technological advances interact with intergenerational transfers such as inheritance, and why the motives behind bequests can have significant implications for economic growth. Focusing on Japan's aging population and shrinking workforce, Professor Kaneko considers how automation can support productivity while highlighting the importance of education and targeted retraining to address inequalities between workers. He also introduces English-based degree programs at Waseda, where students can explore global economic issues in a diverse, multilingual academic environment and build connections with peers from around the world.About Season 3This season, eight Waseda researchers will join three charismatic Waseda students, who will take on the role of MCs and guide the conversations. In relaxed, approximately 15-minute episodes, the researchers will introduce their areas of expertise, discuss how their research intersects with current social debates and trending news, and talk about their experiences teaching in Waseda's English-based degree programs. Topics explored throughout the season include Japan's economy, labor and migration in Japan, business in Japan, Japanese culture, and AI. By bringing academic expertise into accessible conversations about contemporary issues, the podcast offers international audiences a fresh perspective on Japan and the research taking place at Waseda. It is especially aimed at prospective international students, those considering further study or research in Japan, and anyone interested in discovering new perspectives on the issues shaping Japanese society and beyond.Episode Release Schedule■Episode 3(Release date: 2026/10/14):Assistant Professor Shahida Pervin (Faculty of Political Science and Economics)-“Migration, Labor Shortages, and Japan's Economic Future”■Episode 4(Release date: 2026/11/04):Professor Shinji Hasegawa (Faculty of Social Sciences)-“Global Goals, Local Realities: Rethinking Sustainable Business”■Episode 5(Release date: 2026/11/25):Professor Naoko Nemoto (Faculty of Commerce, Waseda Business School)-“Can Doing Good Make Good Business?”About Waseda UniversityWaseda University currently offers English-based degree programs at 6 of its undergraduate schools and 15 of its graduate schools. According to the 2025 Japan Student Service Organization's report, Waseda welcomes the highest number of international students per year in Japan. Additionally, in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 Waseda placed in the top 100 in the world in the broad subject areas of Arts & Humanities (rank #61) and Social Sciences & Management (rank #78).

Amanda Imasaka

Waseda University (早稲田大学)

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Season 3, Episode 2: Teaser Video

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Tokyo's Waseda University Releases Podcast Season 3, Ep. 2 'Japan's Economic Future: Aging, AI, and Automation' News Provided By Waseda University September 24, 2026, 05:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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